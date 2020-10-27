Jon Stewart signs with Apple to launch a new current affairs series

Jon Stewart is returning to television as part of a multi-year partnership with Apple TV+, according to a press release.

Stewart, who parted ways with "The Daily Show" in 2015 after nearly 16 years on Comedy Central's signature program, will launch a current affairs series for Apple. Unlike the satirical "Daily Show," Stewart's new program is described as a "one-hour, single-issue series" that will "explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work."

The new project will also be accompanied by a "companion podcast." Apple has been a longtime leader in podcasting but in the last two years Spotify and iHeart Radio have become aggressive in the space as evidenced by Spotify's recent $100 million deal for Joe Rogan's podcast

Apple also struck a first-look deal with his production company Busboy Productions.

JON STEWART CALLS TRUMP THE 'GREATEST AGENT OF CHAOS' IN AMERICA DURING APPEARANCE ON 'THE VIEW'

Stewart took "The Daily Show" to new heights in 1999, when he took over from former ESPN anchor Craig Kilborn who launched the show three years earlier. His comedically skewering of politics became so successful it spawned a spinoff "The Colbert Report" which Stewart co-created and produced with Stephen Colbert.

In 2015, Stewart stepped down and handed the show's hosting duties to Trevor Noah.

The liberal comedian pursued other creative projects like his 2014 directorial feature debut "Rosewater" and his 2020 election satire "Irresistible."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In recent years, Stewart has become best known for his advocacy for providing health care for 9/11 first responders, who have been suffering from terminal illnesses as a result of the toxic debris, even finding success on Capitol Hill after urging lawmakers to extend funding in 2019.