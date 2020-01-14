Martin Sheen says he supports Elizabeth Warren's policies

Martin Sheen took part in activist Jane Fonda's weekly climate change protest in Washington, D.C., last week and revealed his 2020 political leanings.

During the #FireDrillFriday, the actor spoke with journalist Nicholas Ballasy, who asked which 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate's policies he likes the most.

"Elizabeth Warren, I think," Sheen said in a video uploaded Friday on Ballasy's YouTube channel. "It's got to be a woman. We need a woman. Women are the only thing that can save us. Thank God for them."

The reporter pressed him further.

"Why do I like Elizabeth Warren? What's not to like? She's a beautiful lady and she's on the run all the way," he said before adding: "I'm not ready to campaign for anybody."

On Friday, Sheen and actor Joaquin Phoenix were arrested for civil disobedience alongside other protestors.

In the past, Fonda has been arrested with some of her other famous friends. including "Law & Order's" Sam Waterston; Fonda's costar in "Grace and Frankie," Lily Tomlin, and "Lincoln's" Sally Field.

Warren has previously received support from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Jonathan Van Ness, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, musician Melissa Etheridge, Amy Schumer and TV producer Shonda Rhimes.

“She’s the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience," Legend previously told Vanity Fair.

“Honestly, I don’t comprehend why guys hate women so much sometimes,” he continued. “You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear some guys just are not into voting for a woman."

"Why do guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president?” he added.