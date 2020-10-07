Robert De Niro blasts Trump administration amid coronavirus pandemic: 'We're in a national abusive situation'

Robert De Niro did not mince words in a recent interview in which he was asked about how he's holding up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Irishman" star was quick to call his current situation "fortunate" but pointed out the state of the nation as a whole was more than grim due to the Trump administration.

"I'm fortunate. I have a more convenient situation. The administration and everything -- you can be in a domestic abusive situation and now we're in a national abusive situation with a leader who is daily giving us something new to be concerned about," De Niro said in an interview with Extra.

The 77-year-old is an outspoken critic of Trump, having formerly slammed him as the sole reason Americans are living in an "abusive household." The actor said this week that Trump's reign is the second "virus or pandemic" Americans are facing right now.

"I can't wait, can't wait, please God it goes away so we can get back to normal," De Niro continued. "Even this virus situation could have been a lot less severe. I get upset speaking about it right now that this country, this nation has been toyed with, played with, conned to be where we are today.

"When are people gonna to wake up and see what the fraud is right in front of our very eyes? Most people see it," De Niro added.

The actor was joined by his co-stars Oakes Fegley and Laura Marano to discuss their upcoming film, "The War with Grandpa." De Niro said filming the flick "couldn't have been better."

Fegley, who is 15, praised De Niro as someone "legendary" he looks up to.

Last month, De Niro made headlines again when he branded Trump a "criminal" who will "stop at nothing" to win the 2020 election.

“We have to win it. Everybody has to join. We have to speak out and win this fight, period," he told Yahoo. "We can’t let this go further. If [he gets] another four years, we’re into fascism, American-style, period.”

He also paid tribute to the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18 at the age of 87 from complications surrounding metastatic pancreatic cancer.

“She was a great American, period,” the "Raging Bull" star said. “It only adds to the problem, and the situation now that she has passed, unfortunately. People like her are few and far between.”