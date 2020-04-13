The best action movies to stream on Netflix

Nothing gets the blood pumping quite like an action movie.

Whether you're looking for a superhero flick, some serious sci-fi or a beloved classic, Netflix has plenty of options within the action genre.

Here are seven action films to stream on Netflix:

"Snowpiercer"

Before he directed the critically-acclaimed "Parasite," Bong Joon Ho directed "Snowpiercer," based on the French comic "Le Transperceneige."

The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world in which people live on a globe-circling train, keeping the lower-class individuals in squalor -- until Curtis (Chris Evans) shakes things up.

Cast: Evans, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell

Rated: R

"Raiders of the Lost Ark"

The film that kicked off the Indiana Jones franchise, "Raiders of the Lost Ark" follows Jones, a daredevil archeologist, as he races to find the Ark of the Covenant at the request of the United States government -- all while fighting Nazis along the way.

Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey

Rated: PG

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Avengers: Infinity War" is the first half of the most recent superhero team-up, in which, nearly every Marvel hero must come together to prevent Thanos from obtaining all six Infinity Stones, which could give him the power to wipe out half of all life in the universe.

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

Rated: PG-13

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

If you've ever wondered how Han Solo became the suave and sharp-tongued smuggler that we all know and love, this film answers all of those questions by chronicling his early adventures in the criminal underworld, how he met Chewbacca and the origins of his friendship with Lando Calrissian.

Cast: Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson

Rated: PG-13

"Bad Boys"

Mike and Marcus are detectives that must work quickly to track down the drugs stolen from their precinct while also protecting the sole witness to a murder and even trade identities. If you like that, "Bad Boys II" is also on Netflix.

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Téa Leoni, Tchéky Karyo

Rated: R

"The Matrix"

Neo makes the shocking realization that humanity is living inside a simulation called "The Matrix" while advanced machines siphon energy from humans, and he joins the revolution to bring the machines down.

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving

Rated: R

"Spy Kids"

After their super-spy parents are captured, Carmen and Juni Cortez must come together to rescue their parents from the evil Fegan Floop, becoming secret agents themselves and joining the family business.

Cast: Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas, Alan Cumming

Rated: PG