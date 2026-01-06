Jessica Alba dazzles in cheetah print bikini on PDA-filled beach vacation with 'Top Gun' star boyfriend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Alba is kicking off the new year in the sun — and she’s not doing it solo.

The 44-year-old actress escaped to Los Cabos, Mexico, to celebrate her final moments of 2025, sharing a series of bikini-clad vacation photos that doubled as a subtle — and affectionate — glimpse into her romance with actor Danny Ramirez.

"Easing into the first Monday of the new year feeling recharged, grounded & present," she wrote on Instagram.

JESSICA ALBA DEBUTS RELATIONSHIP WITH 'TOP GUN' STAR DANNY RAMIREZ IN AUSTRALIA INSTAGRAM POST

"Grateful for a dreamy final week of ’25 filled with a few of my favorite things. Forever memories locked — heart full, soul open and ready for 2026."

Among the sun-soaked snapshots was a sweet clip of the actress cozied up beside the 33-year-old "Top Gun: Maverick" star.

The two were all smiles as Ramirez leaned in to kiss the "Honey" star.

The PDA-filled moment marked another step for the couple, who went Instagram-official late last year.

Alba previously confirmed the relationship after posting photos with Ramirez during a trip to Australia, where fans quickly noticed the chemistry between the two.

While Alba has kept details of her personal life largely private in recent months, her Mexico getaway may suggest she’s entering the new year feeling relaxed, present — and very much smitten.

Between beach days, bikinis and quiet romantic moments, Alba’s tropical escape proved it wasn’t just a vacation — but perhaps a soft launch into 2026, with Ramirez right by her side.

After she split from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in February 2025, Alba was soon linked to Ramirez, according to divorce filings obtained by Fox News Digital.

Alba and Ramirez first fueled dating rumors in July 2025 after being spotted returning to Los Angeles from a getaway in Cancún, Mexico.

According to Us Weekly , citing a source, "They were friends before it turned romantic and have a lot of mutual friends."

While early summer brought mixed signals about how serious the romance really was, the speculation faded by late July, when Alba and Ramirez were spotted leaving a Los Angeles dinner all smiles — and later photographed sealing the night with a kiss.

The affectionate moment marked their first unmistakable public display as a couple.