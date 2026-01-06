Expand / Collapse search
Jessica Alba dazzles in cheetah print bikini on PDA-filled beach vacation with 'Top Gun' star boyfriend

The actress shared bikini photos and romantic moments with the 'Top Gun: Maverick' star after finalizing divorce from Cash Warren

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Jessica Alba is kicking off the new year in the sun — and she’s not doing it solo.

The 44-year-old actress escaped to Los Cabos, Mexico, to celebrate her final moments of 2025, sharing a series of bikini-clad vacation photos that doubled as a subtle — and affectionate — glimpse into her romance with actor Danny Ramirez.

"Easing into the first Monday of the new year feeling recharged, grounded & present," she wrote on Instagram.

JESSICA ALBA DEBUTS RELATIONSHIP WITH 'TOP GUN' STAR DANNY RAMIREZ IN AUSTRALIA INSTAGRAM POST

Jessica Alba attends a Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2025, and Danny Ramirez poses for photos at the

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez have been spotted out since May 2025 but have kept quiet about their relationship.  (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Dave Benett/WireImage)

"Grateful for a dreamy final week of ’25 filled with a few of my favorite things. Forever memories locked — heart full, soul open and ready for 2026." 

Among the sun-soaked snapshots was a sweet clip of the actress cozied up beside the 33-year-old "Top Gun: Maverick" star.

The two were all smiles as Ramirez leaned in to kiss the "Honey" star.

The PDA-filled moment marked another step for the couple, who went Instagram-official late last year.

Split image showing Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez leaning toward each other; Jessica Alba on a beach lounger in a leopard-print bikini and sun hat on the right.

The 44-year-old actress escaped to Los Cabos, Mexico, to ring in 2026, sharing a series of bikini-clad vacation photos and a glimpse into her romance with actor Danny Ramirez. (Jessica Alba / Instagram )

Alba previously confirmed the relationship after posting photos with Ramirez during a trip to Australia, where fans quickly noticed the chemistry between the two.

While Alba has kept details of her personal life largely private in recent months, her Mexico getaway may suggest she’s entering the new year feeling relaxed, present — and very much smitten. 

Between beach days, bikinis and quiet romantic moments, Alba’s tropical escape proved it wasn’t just a vacation — but perhaps a soft launch into 2026, with Ramirez right by her side.

After she split from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in February 2025, Alba was soon linked to Ramirez, according to divorce filings obtained by Fox News Digital.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba pictured

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba split after 16 years of marriage in February 2025. (Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Alba and Ramirez first fueled dating rumors in July 2025 after being spotted returning to Los Angeles from a getaway in Cancún, Mexico.

According to Us Weekly, citing a source, "They were friends before it turned romantic and have a lot of mutual friends."

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez

The pair first fueled dating rumors in July 2025. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

While early summer brought mixed signals about how serious the romance really was, the speculation faded by late July, when Alba and Ramirez were spotted leaving a Los Angeles dinner all smiles — and later photographed sealing the night with a kiss.

The affectionate moment marked their first unmistakable public display as a couple. 

A source, according to People, shared, "She doesn't feel the need to hide it anymore … She's pretty unapologetic about her life just in general and wants to enjoy as much as possible."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

