The 5 best movies to watch on Netflix

When the weekend finally arrives, you don’t want to waste a bunch of your precious free time trying to figure out what movie you’re going to watch.

Netflix offers a slew of terrific movies for its users to stream right now in their entirety. However, with so many options to choose from, picking just the right one to make your weekend special can often be an overwhelming task.

Who hasn’t spent a solid 30 minutes scrolling through potential options rather than actually watching something?

To help indecisive people who want to get the most out of both their free time and their Netflix subscription, below is a rundown of five of the best movies you can stream right now:

"Marriage Story"

Many likely heard about this film when it was nominated for best picture at the 2020 Oscars. It ended up being nominated in six categories, with Laura Dern taking home a win for best supporting actress. If you’re a fan of Academy Award–level drama, this is the perfect choice for you.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as Nicole and Charlie. The couple is well off in the theater world of New York City, but their working relationship causes a strain on their marriage. When a job opportunity takes her to Los Angeles and another job opportunity forces him to stay in New York, they have to engage in a bitter divorce proceeding that brings both their emotions and all the dirty laundry from their relationship to light as they battle for custody of their only son, Henry.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse"

If you simply can’t get enough of superhero movies, you might as well take in the one that won an Oscar for best animated feature in 2019. While many may be fatigued with the genre, especially Spider-Man with his various reboots, this film may still scratch your itch as it takes a very different approach to the story of Peter Parker by, essentially, making the movie have nothing to do with him.

Instead, the film focuses on Miles Morales, a struggling, genius-level teen that’s trying to live up to his father’s expectations of him. One night, while on a defiant visit to his criminal uncle Aaron Davis’ apartment, the two venture into the subway to do some graffiti art. That’s where Miles is bitten by a radioactive Spider and forced to seek out Peter Parker for guidance on his new powers.

However, when Wilson Fisk powers up a machine meant to alter reality, Miles quickly learns that Spider-Man takes many forms throughout many different dimensions.

While that sounds complicated, those that tune in to watch “Into the Spider-verse” can expect a kid-friendly, lighthearted and fun story scored to an amazing soundtrack.

"Snowpiercer"

Since many had difficulty getting into Bong Joon-ho’s 2020 best picture winner “Parasite” due to the fact that its dialogue was in Korean, maybe the director's English-language 2013 science fiction movie “Snowpiercer” will inspire you to finally check out his work.

The movie, starring Chris Evans, is based on a French graphic novel that’s set in a world where attempts to stop global warming resulted in a catastrophic new ice age. The remains of humanity live on a circumnavigational train called the Snowpiercer that constantly runs on its track and gives most people what they need to live a comfortable life.

However, it quickly becomes apparent that inequality issues made their way onto the train. By 2031, those that live toward the front exist in lavish luxury while those in back are essentially in slums. For a time, people were just happy to be alive. However, the movie highlights a rebellion by those in the slums when they finally decide to fight for equality in a battle that takes them through each car one-by-one.

The film is action-packed, beautifully shot and has quite a bit to say about humanity. If you find yourself wanting more when it’s over, you can try out “Parasite” or wait for the TNT original series based on the "Snowpiercer" that’s in development.

"Mary Poppins Returns"

For those who require something a little more family-friendly, perhaps you missed the 2018 sequel to the beloved hit movie “Mary Poppins” starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

When the character Michael Banks (the little boy from the first movie) finds himself an adult coping with being a single parent after the death of his wife, he returns to his childhood home where he struggles to take care of his own kids. Fortunately, his magical nanny is still around, waiting to take care of a new generation of children that need her particular brand of wacky chaperoning.

Not only will kids be captivated by the timeless tale, but adults who viewed the original will be thrilled to see a few guest cameos that wink back to the previous film. At the very least, you can finally have an excuse to explain what Mary Poppins is to a new generation of curious young movie-watchers.

"The Social Network"

If you’re curious to know how Facebook went from a nugget of an idea inside a Harvard dorm room to the controversial social media powerhouse that it is today, the 2010 film written by Aaron Sorkin, “The Social Network,” will give you some insight.

Although it’s been dramatized, cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake and Armie Hammer give powerhouse performances as real-life figures Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin, Sean Parker and twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss respectively.

The movie begins with a recently dumped Zuckerberg retiring to his Harvard dorm room to create a campus-wide viral sensation during a night of drinking with friends that eventually morphed into the most massive social network on the planet. The movie pulls no punches in terms of making anyone look better than they are and will give viewers an entertaining crash course into the mentality that went behind the creation of the one and only Facebook.