The best action films streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now

Are you looking for a really good action film?

Amazon Prime Video has got you covered with a catalog of movies to choose from to satisfy your action fix.

Here’s a list of movies available right now on the streaming giant:

THE BEST MOVIES TO STREAM ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

“Mission: Impossible -- Fallout”

This 2018 installment of "Mission: Impossible" shows Tom Cruise back as Ethan Hunt. It’s one of the best action films in the last couple of years and this time, Hunt partners with a CIA agent played by Henry Cavill to attempt to stop a nuclear threat before it's too late.

The James Bond 007 film series

Who could go wrong with a 007 marathon?

The film’s protagonist has been portrayed by seven different leading men and each of the films available pre-date Daniel Craig, but keep in mind that before Craig donned the suit and pistol, “Goldfinger” and “Goldeneye” were staples among the franchise.

“The Man From Nowhere”

This Korean film is 10 years old now, but don’t let that discourage you from taking in this action-thriller about a modest pawnshop owner with a violent past who undertakes a serious mission to free a young child from the dark world of drug-and-organ trafficking.

If you fancy the "John Wick" series, you're in for a treat.

“The Avengers”

It’s been nearly eight years since “The Avengers” captured the hearts of the world and the Marvel Cinematic Universe was on its way.

The first ensemble squad will feel familiar and provide a brief sense of nostalgia for what many believe to be the best superhero franchise ever.

And don’t fret if you aren’t a comic book junkie, "The Avengers” has just the right amount of comedy to keep you in your seat, and the nonstop action will likely achieve that, as well.

“Boondock Saints”

You’d be hard-pressed to think this Troy Duffy film was cut straight from the cloth of Quentin Tarantino.

Follow Irish Catholic brothers Connor and Murphy (played by Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus) as they avenge the crime-ridden streets of Boston all in a rampage to rid their beloved city of the evil brought by notorious crime bosses. The brothers meet their match when they become mythical heroes in their community and become the focus of an astute FBI agent hot on their blood-soaked heels.

“Bumblebee”

“Bumblebee” is the sixth installment of the popular and successful “Transformers” franchise, and this one takes the viewer back to 1987 when the Autobot Bumblebee takes solace in a California junkyard.

Bumblebee is discovered by a young girl (played by Hailee Steinfeld) who is also on a path of self-discovery and the pair soon realizes they’re better together than apart.

“Braven”

All is well for Joe Braven (played by Jason Momoa) and his father, who only want to enjoy their time together when they make a trip to their hunting cabin in the woods, only to find themselves in a fight for survival against a group of merciless drug runners in this tense action thriller.