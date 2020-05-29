The best kids movies to stream on Netflix

It's not always easy to keep kids entertained but with streaming giants like Netflix there are dozens of box office hits -- new and old -- available to watch.

From animations to classics, Fox News has compiled a list of the best kid-friendly movies currently available to stream.

"Mary Poppins Returns" (2018)

Starring: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw

Set in 1930s London, this modern remake of an old classic follows Mary Poppins, a magical nanny, who returns to help Michael Banks and his three kids when they need it most.

"Richie Rich" (1994)

Starring: Macaulay Culkin, John Larroquette, Edward Hermann

Richie Rich is the richest kid in the world and has everything a child would desire except one thing -- friends. Find out what happens when he finally wins over a group of peers who agree to help him save his family's empire.

"Bee Movie" (2007)

Starring: Jerry Seinfeld, Renee Zellweger, Matthew Broderick

From the makers of "Shrek," the "Bee Movie" follows Barry B. Benson, a bee who just graduated college with ambitions bigger than just collecting honey in the hive and who takes legal action against humans for stealing his nectar.

"Despicable Me" (2010)

Starring: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Kristen Wiig

This animated box office hit follows mischievous Gru who's masterminding a plot to steal the moon from the night sky. The problem? His plans are foiled when three orphans unexpectedly turn up at his door.

"Turbo" (2013)

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti, Maya Rudolph

In this 2013 flick, an ordinary snail who is in pursuit of a dream to become the world's greatest racecar driver is in for quite the journey when a dangerous accident changes everything.

"Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa" (2008)

Starring: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sacha Baron Cohen

This all-star cast voices the characters of Alex the lion and his trusty pals who are back for another adventure, this time in Africa.

"Stuart Little" (1999)

Starring: Michael J. Fox, Jonathan Lipnicki, Geena Davis

In this charming, family-friendly film, Mr. and Mrs. Little want to adopt a sibling for their only son. Watch what happens when they bring home a tiny mouse instead!

"Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971)

Starring: Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum

This 1971 classic follows quirky Willy Wonka and the public's obsession with getting their hands on the golden tickets hidden inside of his candy bars. The lucky winners are in for a bunch of surprises when they get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to take a tour of his factory.