Amy Schumer files for divorce from Chris Fischer after declaring 2026 year of 'self care'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amy Schumer filed divorce documents Tuesday in a New York court, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Schumer, 44, announced her split from husband Chris Fischer last month in a social media post. The former couple had been married for seven years.

Earlier this week, the "Kinda Pregnant" actress embraced the new year with a positive mindset, and shared a host of bikini photos on Instagram to declare 2026 the year of "self care and self love."

AMY SCHUMER SLIPS ON BIKINIS TO SHOWCASE HER WEIGHT LOSS TRANSFORMATION, DETAILS HER 2026 RESOLUTIONS

The comedian's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

AMY SCHUMER DISPLAYS TONED ABS IN UNFILTERED SELFIE AFTER WEIGHT LOSS TRANSFORMATION

"My mom took these photos of me while I was packing for a trip," she wrote on Instagram , alongside the carousel of photos featuring herself in bathing suits and dresses.

"And the last photo I’m on the trip. This year is about self care and self love. No makeup. No filter. @eres and @therow let’s all appreciate our health our families our friends and have the best year of our lives. Moving forward with no regrets. Just love."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

In December, Schumer wrote about the "difficult decision" to end her marriage.

"We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son," she noted on socia media. "We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time."

After adding a few more "blah blah blah[s]," Schumer clarified that their decision to part ways as a couple wasn't because "I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag [a] basket," or because her husband is a "hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She said the split was "Amicable and all love and respect!," concluding the caption by adding, "Family forever."

Last month, the "Trainwreck" actress hinted at some trouble in her marriage in another post on Instagram.

In the caption of a since-deleted video of her son filming a "bedroom tour" in their home, she wrote in part, "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism … fingers crossed we make it — he’s the best."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Schumer and Fischer were first romantically linked in late 2017, and, just days after making their relationship Instagram-official, the couple announced on the social media platform that they had tied the knot in February 2018.

Later that year, they announced they were pregnant with their first child, later welcoming their son, Gene, in May 2019.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.