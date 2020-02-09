Oscars 2020: Chris Rock, Steve Martin open show with jabs at Hollywood's biggest stars

Chris Rock and Steve Martin opened up Sunday night's Oscars by taking jabs at the biggest stars in the building at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

The 92nd Academy Awards marks the second year in a row the show has no host. However, Rock and Martin, who have previously hosted film's biggest night, immediately joked that they'd received an "incredible demotion" by being asked to conduct the opening monologue.

Rock's first aim was Brad Pitt, as he joked that looking at Pitt, 56, is like "looking in a mirror!"

ADAM SANDLER MOCKS 'HANDSOME' OSCARS NOMINEES IN EXPLETIVE-FILLED SPEECH AT INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was also a target as the actor and comedian poked fun at his highly-publicized divorce.

"Jeff Bezos is so rich he got divorced and he's still the richest man in the world! He saw 'Marriage Story' and thought it was a comedy," Rock cracked before asking if Martin had anything to add about the billionaire being in the building.

"No," Martin responded. "I like getting my packages on time."

OSCARS 2020: PARTIAL WINNERS LIST

Martin then joked that he couldn't wait to see "The Joker," joking that he heard it "sounds so funny."

The funnymen also drew attention to the fact that no female directors were nominated for best director.

"Chris, I thought there was something missing from the list this year," Martin said, to which Rock responded, "Vaginas?"



"Yeah!" they both agreed.

RICKY GERVAIS SLAMS OSCARS 2020 CELEBRITIES' 'INSPIRATIONAL SPEECHES' IN SCATHING TWEETS

The film industry's biggest night also opened with a musical tribute by Janelle Monae. The performer kicked off the show donning a red sweater like Mister Rogers wore in a nod to "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

She then shifted into an upbeat number with several dancers wearing attire honoring other nominees. Monae shed the sweater as she sang and danced. The performance also featured an appearance by Billy Porter.

Brad Pitt took home the first award of the night for best actor in a supporting role for his role in "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood."

OSCARS: 9 OF THE MOST MEMORABLE ACADEMY AWARDS OUTFITS

The awards show is also host-less for the second year in a row. In 2019, the Academy Awards went hostless for the first time following the firing of Kevin Hart after controversial tweets largely from between 2009 and 2011 surfaced, and he was accused of homophobia.

The ceremony comes just days after the death of Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s golden age. Kobe Bryant, a 2018 Oscar winner for the short “Dear Basketball," is expected to be included in the ceremony's In Memoriam segment.

ABC and the academy will be hoping a widely watched field of nominees — including the $1 billion-grossing “Joker,” up for a leading 11 awards — will help viewership. Last year’s show garnered 29.6 million viewers, a 12 percent uptick.

RICKY GERVAIS SLAMS OSCARS 2020 CELEBRITIES' 'INSPIRATIONAL SPEECHES' IN SCATHING TWEETS

Viewers can look forward to a slew of musical performers from the world's biggest performers. Elton John is slated to perform “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the film “Rocketman,” while Idina Menzel and Aurora will perform “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2.” “Harriet’s” Cynthia Erivo will perform “Stand Up” and “Breakthrough’s” Chrissy Metz will perform “I’m Standing with You” from their respective films. Randy Newman will also perform “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4.”

Billie Eilish is also making her first appearance to the film industry's biggest night with a highly-anticipated performance, just two weeks after she made history at the Grammy Awards as the youngest artist ever to win album of the year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year’s Oscars comes amid a streaming overhaul throughout Hollywood. Hurrying to catch up to Netflix and Amazon, most of the major studios are prepping or have already launched their own streaming services, as have new entrants like Apple. Netflix comes into the Oscars with a leading 24 nominations thanks to “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes” and the likely best documentary winner, “American Factory.”

After a year in which women made significant gains behind the camera, no female directors were nominated for best director. The acting categories are also the least diverse since the fallout of #OscarsSoWhite pushed the academy to remake its membership. Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) is the only actor of color nominated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.