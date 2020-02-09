Ricky Gervais slams Oscars 2020 celebrities' 'inspirational speeches' in scathing tweets

Although the 2020 Oscars will be hostless, five-time Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais managed to lambaste Hollywood’s biggest stars all the same.

The controversial comedian and host of the 2020 Golden Globes took to Twitter on Sunday, hours before the 92 Annual Academy Awards kicked off, to take jabs at the many stars and celebrities that would be making speeches later in the night.

When one user asked Gervais, hypothetically, what he would joke about if he were hosting this year’s big show, the 58-year-old comedian responded with a pair of scathing tweets aimed at Hollywood’s elite.

“I can’t wait to hear all your inspirational speeches about equality, and it’s great that the 3 hours you’re here tonight is the only time your badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep this week,” Gervais tweeted in response.

Minutes later he followed up with a second hypothetical Oscars hosting joke that read: “It’s great to see such diversity in the room tonight. Rich sex pests of all shapes and sizes.”

Gervais is known for pulling no punches when it comes to roasting celebrities during awards season. While hosting the Golden Globes for the fifth time in January, he took aim at the many stars in the room for their relationship to large corporations like Apple, Amazon and Disney. He also mocked some of the Hollywood celebrities for their relation to late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The 2019 show marked the first time in decades that the Oscars went without a host after comedian Kevin Hart announced he was stepping down as the planned lead of that year's broadcast after facing controversy when a series of homophobic tweets from years ago were uncovered. The actor has since apologized for the tweets, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed that the 2020 show will operate without a host as well.