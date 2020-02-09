Renée Zellweger stuns at Oscars in one-shoulder dress

Renée Zellweger isn't messing around.

The 50-year-old actress has arrived at the red carpet before the 2020 Academy Awards in a one-shoulder white dress.

The sparkling look hugs her figure and covers her left shoulder and arm, leaving her right shoulder and arm uncovered.

The "Judy" star is nominated for her performance in the film, portraying Judy Garland during a series of concerts in London.

Zellweger won a Golden Globe for the role last month as well.

“Wow, I really am up here,” said Zellweger. “Well, hi everybody, it’s nice to see you. Y’all look pretty good 17 years later. Thank you to the [Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Globes’ organizing body] for inviting me back to the family reunion, especially with all these extraordinary ladies this year.”

“I mean it, your work moves me. It moves me,” she continued. “And I’ve been cheering for y’all from theater seats for a long time.”

Zellweger said that playing Garland was "one of my great life blessings."