Top Oscar performances, from Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga to Beyonce

The Academy Awards aren’t just for movies.

Throughout the storied history of the Oscars, there has been a wealth of spectacular musical performances that captivated the audience and the millions watching at home.

From Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga to Beyonce, here are some of the top Oscar performances of all time:

KEVIN HART ADMITS HE WAS 'IMMATURE' ABOUT OSCARS SCANDAL OVER ANTI-GAY TWEETS

Lionel Richie and Diana Ross, “Endless Love,” 1982

Lionel Richie and Diana Ross dazzled the audience at the 54th Academy Awards with the heart-melting performance of their chart-topping duet, “Endless Love.”

Donning a black tuxedo, Richie gracefully hit every note while maintaining his focus on Ross, fueling an incredibly palpable tension onstage.

Ross, in a white dress and adorned with bedazzling jewelry, provided the perfect accompaniment for Richie as they performed the iconic R&B classic.

Madonna, “Sooner or Later,” 1991

The Queen of Pop became the Queen of Jazz during the 63rd Academy Awards during her spectacular performance of “Sooner or Later.”

Channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe, Madonna rocked a silk white dress and voluminous blonde curls reminiscent of the late Hollywood icon.

With every move carefully choreographed and every high note hit, Madonna’s jazz performance further proved why she is the musical icon that she is today.

OSCAR NOMINATIONS 2020: 'JOKER,' 'THE IRISHMAN' AND 'ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD' LEAD

Elton John, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” 1995

Well, can you?

Our favorite Rocketman, Elton John, performed the “Lion King” classic at the 67th Academy Awards.

In a show dominated by “Lion King” performances, John’s song ultimately took home the award of best original song that year.

Celine Dion, “My Heart Will Go On,” 1998

Has Celine Dion ever had a bad performance?

Performing in front of a heavenly orchestra adorned in white, the Canadian songstress took the stage at the 70th Academy Awards to perform a literal heart-pounding rendition of her classic song, “My Heart Will Go On.”

2020 OSCARS: OLIVIA COLMAN, RAMI MALEK, REGINA KING AND MAHERSHALA ALI AMONG ACTORS TO PRESENT

Robin Williams, “Blame Canada,” 2000

The late Robin Williams along with a horde of mounties took to the stage at the 72nd Academy Awards to perform “Blame Canada” — the hit song from the film “South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut.”

Unfortunately, the South Park track lost to Phil Collins’ “You’ll Be in My Heart” for best original song.

Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson, “Dreamgirls” medley, 2007

Taking the stage for three songs, Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson captivated audiences with their performances of “Love You I Do,” “Listen” and “Patience” from the film “Dreamgirls.”

The performance of “Patience” also included “Dreamgirls” co-stars Anika Noni Rose and Keith Robinson.

OSCAR 2020 NOMINATIONS' BIGGEST SNUBS, FROM ADAM SANDLER TO BEYONCE

Adele, “Skyfall,” 2013

Adele wowed the audience at the 85th Academy Awards with her performance of “Skyfall” — the titular theme song from the 2012 James Bond film.

“Skyfall” won best original song during the Academy Awards that year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, “Shallow,” 2019

Bradley Cooper successfully shed the skin of his “Hangover” days when he made his directorial debut in 2018 with “A Star is Born” — in which he co-starred alongside Lady Gaga.

Both Cooper and Gaga graced the stage at the 91st Academy Awards to deliver a performance of “Shallow” from the film, which received critical acclaim from the audience.

W Magazine wrote, "Cooper and Gaga's connection was so strong, at the end of their performance their mouths were a couple of breaths away from a kiss."