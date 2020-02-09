Adam Sandler mocks 'handsome' Oscars nominees in expletive-filled speech at Independent Spirit Awards

Adam Sandler may not have scored an Oscars nomination despite an overwhelmingly positive response to his lead performance in "Uncut Gems," but the actor did appear to get the last laugh at the Independent Spirit Awards one night prior.

The 53-year-old actor took the stage at the Spirit Awards to accept the accolade for best male lead for the film, in which he plays a jeweler and gambling addict, where he delivered an epic, expletive-filled speech while mocking the nominees of Sunday night's 92nd Academy Awards.

"Tonight, as I look around this room, I realize the Independent Spirit Awards are the best personality awards of Hollywood," Sandler said to the crowd on Saturday (via Variety).

OSCARS 2020: HANKS, FONDA AND MORE STARS AMUSE AT REHEARSALS

Sandler continued: "So let all of those feather-haired douchebag motherf--kers get their Oscars tomorrow night. Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our Independent personalities will shine on forever."

The award-winning actor also mocked "Uncut Gems" producer, Scott Rudin.

"Scott said the words that would forever change my life: 'No, those aren't homeless rabbis, those are the Safdie brothers,'" Sandler laughed.

ADAM SANDLER SAYS AN OSCAR NOMINATION WOULD BE FUNNY

The actor also took a swipe at Netflix executive Ted Sarandos, whom Sandler claimed he had to get "stoned."

The "Saturday Night Live" alum concluded with a nod to independent films, hilariously recalling some of his greatest roles.

"From my first film -- a fearless look in the American education system through the eyes of a privileged sociopath by the name of Billy f--king Madison -- to my searing exploration of American college foosball and it's manipulation of socially challenged athletes like the Mr. Bobby Boucher, I have tried to sell my truths with a truly independent spirit, while also cashing some truly disturbingly large paychecks," he quipped.

Sandler also thanked his wife, Jackie Sandler, and his daughters, Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11, for motivating him to take on his role as Howard Ratner in "Uncut Gems." In December, he admitted he was at first reluctant to take it on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I read it and I loved the movie but I was scared to do it and then I asked Jackie to read it. We do this together. We discuss what I'm going to do. She gives me strength and courage to jump into this stuff," Sandler said at the time.

He added: "She read it and she's like, 'You have to do it,' and right when she says I have to do it, I'm right in there. I jump in."