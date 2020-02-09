Oscars 2020: Kelly Ripa stuns in black gown, pokes fun at past red carpet look

Kelly Ripa is strutting her stuff on the Oscars red carpet.

For this year's awards, Ripa has donned a flowing black gown with a flourish over one shoulder.

Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, wore a dark blue tux.

Ripa shared her outfit for the evening on Instagram as well.

In the pic, Ripa and Consuelos cuddle up before the Oscars red carpet.

"Prom," she said before adding: "#2020 #oscars #afteroscar."

With such a stunning outfit this year, looking back at old outfits can be cringeworthy, but for Ripa, it's good for a laugh.

The television host took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a side-by-side photo of herself and Consuelos at an award show in 2000 and another of the pair at the 2012 Academy Awards.

In the first photo, Ripa wears a black-and-white patterned top with a multi-colored skirt while Consuelos, 48, wore a black and silver jacket over a black shirt and pants.

In the second photo, Ripa wears a simple yellow dress with a thin black belt while her hubby dons a black suit and tie.

"From the circa 2000 Soap Digest Awards (where we won for outstanding YOUNGER lead actors) to the 2012 Academy Awards (where we did not even get a nom) we can all agree I need a stylist and makeup artist," wrote Ripa in the caption.