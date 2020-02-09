Expand / Collapse search
Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves brings his mom, designer Patricia Taylor as his date

By Julius Young | Fox News
The 2020 Oscars red carpet was as glitzy and fabulous as one would come to expect the affair to be on film’s biggest night -- and for one of Hollywood’s most revered performers, staying down-to-earth was the best way to enter the Academy Awards.

Actor Keanu Reeves elected to bring his biggest supporter to the coveted award show: his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor.

Reeves lent his voice to “Toy Story 4” as one of the series’ new dynamic characters Duke Kaboom and the film itself garnered its own Oscar nomination in the best animated feature category.

Reeves had a busy 2019 and has already started filming “The Matrix 4,” in which he told E! News on the red carpet during the pre-show that there was “nothing” he could disclose about the forthcoming installment of the franchise.

Patricia Taylor, left, and Keanu Reeves attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Taylor told Ryan Seacrest that she “only [knows] about “Matrix 1, 2, and 3,” seemingly revealing that even her own son hadn’t spilled the beans about the project to his mother.

Though many fans expected Reeves, 55, to walk the carpet with his reported girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant, 47, whom he started appearing publicly with in the last year. They were photographed holding hands in November at the LACMA Art + Film Gala and an insider told People at the time that he and Grant were going strong.

“Keanu wants to openly share his life with her,” a source told the outlet in November of the "John Wick" star. "He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life.”

The insider said Reeves and Grant "started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it quiet."

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Actress Jennifer Tilly, who is close pals with Grant told Page Six on Thursday that the pair had been dating “for years.”

When asked if she thinks the “Speed” star and Grant will see wedding bells one day, Tilly simply said the pair are in a class of their own, adding that they’ll likely do what pleases them.

“I don’t know that doesn’t seem very hip and bohemian, does it? They’re artists. They’re just going to do what they do," she said.

Actress Charlize Theron, 44, also hit the red carpet with her mother Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz, who donned an elegant navy blue dress.

