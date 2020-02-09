Expand / Collapse search
Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish set to perform during In Memoriam segment

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Feb. 9

Billie Eilish is set to make a splash at the 2020 Oscars with her upcoming musical performance.

The 18-year-old singer announced on her Instagram Story that she will be performing during the In Memoriam segment of the annual awards show.

“honored to be performing during the in memoriam segment for the oscars tonight covering a song I’ve always loved. watch with us,” Eilish wrote on her Story.

BILLIE EILISH, ARIANA GRANDE, LADY GAGA AND MORE MUSICIANS PLEDGE THEIR SUPPORT TO PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Billie Eilish announces she will perform during the In Memoriam segment during the 2020 Oscars.

Though the singer made the announcement on Instagram, she did not state what song she would be performing.

The “Bad Guy” singer also turned heads with her red carpet attire — rocking a comfy Chanel suit while staying true to her oversized attire choices. The outfit is in stark contrast to the usual Gucci attire that she usually sports.

BILLIE EILISH, 17, SLAMS TOPLESS, BALD PHOTOSHOPPED IMAGE USED BY MAG WITHOUT HER PERMISSION

Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

In January, Eilish made Grammy history by becoming the youngest artist ever to win album of the year for her chart-topping debut, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" The record was previously set by Taylor Swift, who won the coveted golden statue at 20 years old for "Fearless" in 2010.

Eilish also became the second artist, and first female artist, in the awards show's history to sweep the big four categories — record, album, song of the year and best new artist — in one night.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.