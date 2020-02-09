Oscars 2020: Barack and Michelle Obama react to their production company's win for 'American Factory'

Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, won its first Academy Award.

"American Factory" took home the golden statue for best feature-length documentary on Sunday night.

“Our story is from Ohio and China but it can really be from anywhere. Working people have it harder and harder these days,” said Julia Reichert while accepting the Oscar along with Steven Bognar. “We believe things will get better when workers of the world unite.”

The Netflix film is about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor. It explores many issues, including the rights of workers, globalization, and automation.

The Fuyao plant, bought by Chinese industrialist Cao Dewang, employs some 2,200 American and 200 Chinese workers. The film gives a close-up look at how the cultures adjust to one another. Tensions rise when the factory doesn't initially meet production goals, culminating in a bitter fight over the right to unionize.

The former President tweeted Sunday: "Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release."

While the former first lady wrote, "Congrats to Julia, Steven, and the whole crew on winning Best Documentary for #AmericanFactory, Higher Ground's first release! So glad to see their heart and honesty recognized—because the best stories are rarely tidy or perfect. But that’s where the truth so often lies."

“American Factory” beat out “Honeyland,” “The Cave,” “The Edge of Democracy” and “For Sama.”

