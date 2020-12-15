Most surprising celeb splits of 2020

The past year has been difficult for many.

In addition to the trials and tribulations of 2020, these Hollywood stars also faced heartbreak when it came to their romantic lives.

Here's a look at some of the most surprising splits of 2020:

It was reported in November that Johnny Galecki had split from his girlfriend of two years, Alaina Meyer.

People magazine first reported the split, citing a source.

The sitcom star and Meyer welcomed a son named Avery in November 2019.

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are divorcing after 21 years of marriage.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star announced the news in November in a statement, which was obtained by Fox News. It read, "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi."

"This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together," the statement continued.

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved," she added. "I request others give us that privacy as well."

The singer and the lawyer married in 1999 after meeting at a restaurant/bar in West Hollywood.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Also revealed in November: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis reportedly calling off their engagement earlier this year.

The two called it quits after seven years of being engaged, according to multiple reports.

They first became involved in 2011 and got engaged in late 2012. Wilde and Sudeikis share two children.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," an insider told People magazine. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."

Professional dancers Gleb Savchenko and wife Elena Samodanova announced they were calling it quits after more than a decade of marriage in November.

"After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end," Samodanova, a choreographer for "So You Think You Can Dance," captioned a photo of her and the "Dancing With the Stars" pro, adding a broken-heart emoji.

Savchenko also relayed the news to Us Weekly, noting that despite the couple's separation, they "still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them."

The pair tied the knot in 2006, and over that time, welcomed daughters Olivia and Zlata.

Christina Anstead and her husband, Ant Anstead, called it quits in September after nearly two years of marriage.

The "Flip or Flop" star announced the news in an Instagram post at the time.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," read Christina's social media post.

The two television stars began dating in 2017 and married one year later in a ceremony in Newport Beach, Calif. They welcomed son Hudson in September 2019.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich ended their two-month engagement in September, a source close to the singer confirmed to Fox News at the time.

The pair announced their engagement in July. They were first rumored to be dating in March.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source told People magazine. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers announced they were going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage in a joint statement posted to their respective social media accounts in July.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," the statement began, alongside a throwback picture of themselves in happier times.

"It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the statement continued. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.

"We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time," the statement concluded.

Hammer and Chambers married in May 2010 and share two children together.

Carly Pearce and her husband, Michael Ray, called it quits after less than a year of marriage.

Pearce filed for divorce from Ray after just eight months of marriage, reps for Ray confirmed to Fox News in June. They declined to comment further.

Additionally, People magazine spoke with a source close to the situation, who said it was "a hard decision" for Pearce to make.

"It wasn't something she wanted to have to do," the insider told the outlet at the time. "This hasn't been a quarantine realization — it was a last resort."

Kelly Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, ended their marriage over the summer.

The "Since You've Been Gone" singer and talk show host filed for divorce from Blackstock on June 4, according to court documents first obtained by The Blast.

The couple had been together for nearly seven years and shares two young children.

Rapper and business mogul Dr. Dre and his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, also called it quits in June.

Young -- the longtime wife of Dre, whose real name is Andre Young -- moved to dissolve her marriage to the Beats by Dre co-founder citing irreconcilable differences, multiple reports said at the time.

Dre and Young tied the knot on May 25, 1996. They share two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich announced they were ending their marriage in May.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement to People magazine. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Hough officially filed for divorce in November.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor revealed in May.

Speculation of a split between the two had been circulating, but the news was later confirmed by Green on the star's podcast, "...with Brian Austin Green" in an episode titled "Context."

The two began dating in 2004 and wed in 2010. Their relationship had been subject to split rumors before, with Fox filing for divorce in 2015. The pair reconciled before the birth of their third child.

Jaime King and Kyle Newman

Jaime King moved to dissolve her 12-year marriage to longtime Hollywood director Kyle Newman in May, according to multiple reports.

Per Entertainment Tonight and TMZ, citing court documents, the papers reveal that the "White Chicks" actress also requested a restraining order against Newman.

The pair, who were an item for 15 years, tied the knot in November 2007 in an LA-area ceremony and are parents to two sons, James Knight and Leo Thames.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced on social media in April that they were getting a divorce.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Cavallari attributed the split to the two "growing apart." She concluded: "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

The former Chicago Bears quarterback also shared the announcement on his Instagram account.

The two married in 2013 and share three kids.

"Baywatch" icon Pamela Anderson split with movie mogul Jon Peters in February after being married to him for 12 days.

The Hollywood Reporter (THR), which was first to report the news of their secret nuptials in Malibu, Calif., broke the news of their abrupt split after less than two weeks, saying the pair have decided to "uncouple."

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another," Anderson said in a statement provided to Fox News by her rep at the time.

"Life is a journey and love is a process," she said. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."

"Thank you for respecting our privacy," she added.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler reportedly broke up in January following an eight-year romance that nearly saw the pair tie the knot, according to People magazine.

An insider told the outlet that the former couple "had talked about an engagement before they split up," adding that "they really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together."

However, the real reason for the dissolution was said to be because of their "busy work schedules and travel," which "definitely put a strain on the relationship," a source told People at the time, echoing a similar report by E! News. "They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out," added People’s insider.

