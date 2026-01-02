Jessie James Decker shows off toned abs in sparkling bikini from family New Year's celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessie James Decker rang in the new year with a series of bikini photos.

The 37-year-old country singer shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring her family's New Year's Eve celebration on the beach.

"2026 here we come baby!! Here’s to fresh starts, full hearts, happy babies and beautiful memories to come," she captioned the post. "My resolution is always health, happiness, and time well spent with the people who matter the most!!! #family #2026 #happynewyear."

In addition to family photos, the slideshow features photos of Jessie with her husband, Eric Decker, in their swimsuits. One of the photos showed Jessie hugging her husband as he held their youngest son, Denver, 1, while dressed in a sparkling purple bikini.

She sports the same bikini in the second shot, in which she and Eric are showing off their toned abs while standing on the beach.

Other photos in the post showcase the kids playing together on the beach and the family watching New Year's Eve fireworks on the beach together. In addition to Denver, the couple share three children: Vivianne, 11, Eric "Bubby," 10, and Forrest, 7.

"How do we go about getting abs for the whole family…," one fan wrote in the comments section. "Y’all are the cutest family Happy New Year!" another added.

A third fan chimed in with, "The abs on the Decker fam is CRAZYYYYY."

It's no surprise the two are in great shape. They recently competed together on Season 4 of the hit Fox show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

The two performed well on the show. However, Eric was medically withdrawn from the competition on the sixth day due to a back injury from one of the challenges. After learning her husband would be leaving, Jessie withdrew from the competition, choosing to leave with Eric.

Eric and Jessie have family members who served in the military, and Jessie told Fox News Digital in October 2025 she "wanted to make my family proud" while on the show, adding, "I'm a very proud military brat."

Being on the show was also frustrating for Jessie, who realized the typical U.S. citizen doesn't realize or appreciate "how good" they have it at home.

"Lots of emotions and, I think, probably a little frustration too, if I'm being completely honest," she said. "I think that, as we were there, and I saw how people are living in Morocco [where 'Special Forces' films] and seeing how hard it is just day in day out what our military goes through, it almost stirred up an anger of, 'Like, I can't believe anyone would ever complain back home.'

"We have it so damn good, you know. It definitely lit a fire in me. I will never complain again," she added. "Just because we have it so good. And look at, look at how these men and women are fighting for us and the living conditions and what they're going through just to keep our country safe. It just, yeah, it fired me up."

