Kelly Clarkson claims ex Brandon Blackstock defrauded her: Report

Things seem to be getting messy in Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The 38-year-old singer has filed court documents with the California Labor Commission that allege Blackstock, her husband since 2013, and his company has defrauded her out of a large sum of cash by charging her excessive fees, according to TMZ and Us Weekly.

Additionally, Clarkson is reportedly looking to get the money back from Blackstock's company.

The "American Idol" champ claimed that Blackstock, who also worked as her manager, and Blackstock's father Narvel Blackstock, who runs Starstruck, never obtained the proper licensure to operate as a talent agent, according to Us Weekly.

KELLY CLARKSON SAYS DIVORCE IS 'HORRIBLE': 'THE HARDEST PART FOR ME IS THE KIDS'

The outlets report that Clarkson was with Blackstock's company, Starstruck Entertainment, for 13 years.

Starstruck attorney Bryan Freedman told Fox News that Clarkson's petition did not mention that she "had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times" and that the company operated as her talent management "at all times that CAA was her agency of record."

He added: "It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”

KELLY CLARKSON'S EX BRANDON BLACKSTOCK SEEKS $436G IN SPOUSAL AND CHILD SUPPORT IN DIVORCE: REPORTS

Reps for Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In September, Clarkson was reportedly sued by Starstruck over unpaid commissions. The company was asking for $1.4 million in unpaid fees.

Variety reported that the complaint filed against the singer claimed that she had not paid this year's full commission for her work on "The Voice" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The divorce came as a surprise to many when they split back in June, and since then, the following legal battle has become intense.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Outside of the commission debacle and Clarkson's rebuttal accusation of California Labor Code violations, the singer and her estranged husband have battled over primary custody of their children -- which was eventually awarded to Clarkson -- as well as child and spousal support, with the talent manager requesting $436,000 monthly from the star.