Who is Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi?

The "Real Housewives" franchise has no shortage of drama, but the split between Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi has taken headlines by storm in recent weeks.

Outside of the news of their divorce, the former pair has drawn attention to themselves by being sued for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars intended for airplane crash victims' families.

Like many of her "Real Housewives" contemporaries, Jayne, 49, had found a certain level of fame as a singer before joining the reality franchise.

Her estranged hubby, meanwhile, was a high-profile lawyer when the "Rollercoaster" singer joined the franchise. Here are five things to know about Girardi.

1. He's a founder of the Girardi & Keese law firm.

Girardi, who is in his early 80s, founded the Los Angeles firm, which focuses on helping clients obtain compensation for "severe physical injuries, toxic exposure, wrongful termination, and wrongful death," per their website.

Girardi has also been inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame.

He's published a number of works and earned a bevy of awards after studying at New York University School of Law, Loyola Law School and Loyola Marymount University, his bio states.

In the courtroom, he's gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Ford Motor Company, Pacific Gas & Electric and more.

3. Girardi married Jayne in 1999.

According to Us Weekly, the couple met while Jayne was working at a restaurant in the 90s. They do not have any kids together.

It's unclear how many children Girardi has from previous relationships, but Jayne has said on an episode of "Housewives" that she gets along with her stepchildren, per Distractify.

Jayne herself has a son in his 20s, Tommy Zizzo, from her first marriage, though it seems she tries to keep him out of the spotlight, as mentions of him are rare and he doesn't appear on her social media often.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Girardi, who has also made appearances on "Housewives," is worth $30 million. Jayne is worth $15 million.