Demi Lovato was hurt when she ‘realized’ ex-fiancé Max Ehrich's intentions weren't 'genuine': report

Demi Lovato has had a whirlwind last few weeks

On Thursday, it was confirmed that she and her fiancé, Max Ehrich, ended their engagement after announcing it in July. The couple reportedly started dating just four months before that.

But a new source told People magazine, that the two were having "conflicts" over the past few weeks.

One insider close to Lovato claimed, "It was very hurtful to Demi when she realized that Max's intentions weren't genuine." The source added, ″Breaking off the engagement was not an easy decision."

A second insider explained how Lovato and Ehrich were "basically together 24/7 for months" and described how "they lived in a bubble with zero stress and everything was just fun."

But Ehrich reportedly got "wrapped up" in the Hollywood scene. ″Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard,″ the source said. The "Young and the Restless" star was allegedly ″trying to further his career by using her name behind her back."

The source said, "It was hard for Demi to admit she made a mistake when it came to Max."

Ehrich took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to speak about the sudden split. “Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” Ehrich wrote on Saturday. “… While [you’re] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”

Representatives for Lovato refuted the actor’s claims the same day to E! News and went as far as to say Ehrich is “lying” and was told of the relationship’s end in advance.

Despite public scrutiny, Ehrich, who is a four-time Emmy-nominated actor, maintains that he only found out about the breakup from the press.

“… please end this narrative and focus on more important issues in the world,” Ehrich wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday. “I love and forgive everyone involved. Let us be. Let us heal. God bless.”

Reps for Ehrich did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

