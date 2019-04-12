Kristin Cavallari says Jay Cutler unclogged her milk ducts in TMI clip

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about a time when husband Jay Cutler really helped her out.

In a teaser for the second season of her reality show, “Very Cavallari,” the mom of three revealed that the former Chicago Bears quarterback helped her unclog her milk ducts.

“I had major clogged [milk] ducts. Jay had to get them out for me. Sucking harder than he’s ever sucked," Cavallari, 32, is seen telling her very shocked pals at a dinner party.

“And you know what? Saved my life," the E! personality added in an interview confessional.

According to Verywell Family, plugged milk ducts "are a common breastfeeding problem" that "block and prevent the flow of breast milk."

Cavallari and Cutler — who tied the knot in June 2013 — share sons Jaxon Wyatt, 4, and Camden Jack, 6, as well as daughter Saylor James, 3.

Earlier this month, the "Uncommon James" mogul opened up about her marriage to Cutler, admitting that not everything is as perfect as it seems when it comes to their relationship.

“Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, like, things are so perfect and things are so great,” the reality star is seen telling her friends in another clip of a "Very Cavallari" episode.

“But actually, like, they’re not," she continued. "And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage — it’s ups and downs.”

“Very Cavallari” airs Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET on E!