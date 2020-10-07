'Housewives' star Erika Girardi hits back at online critic of lingerie pics

If Erika Girardi doesn't take being bullied by her fellow "Real Housewives" cast members, she certainly isn't going to take it from online haters.

The "Beverly Hills" franchise star recently clapped back at a troll who made a comment on Instagram about her 26-year-old police officer son, Tommy Zizzo.

“Hum, what's your son think about these types of photos you post and all his fellow officers seeing it?” the user wrote in reference to a photo she posted of herself in lingerie.

Girardi, 49, responded, “They have more important things to worry about than me. Nice try.”

'REAL HOUSEWIVES'' ERIKA JAYNE FEARS FOR POLICE OFFICER SON'S LIFE

The "Pretty Mess" author rarely posts about her son but broke her own rule when she uploaded an image of the LAPD officer. "People say we look alike," she captioned the photo. "No, you can't comment."

The performer told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show in May that's she is extra protective of Tommy, who she shares with an ex.

"It's just a crazy time. We're all concerned for all of our families," Girardi said of how her family is dealing with the pandemic. "I put him on Instagram and he's my best performing post."

'DANCING WITH THE STARS': ERIKA JAYNE SAYS HER POLICEMAN SON 'IS MY BIGGEST CHEERLEADER'

She knows her son didn't choose being put into the spotlight, so she tries to protect him from it.

"I don't care that he's an adult and he carries a gun and a badge. At the end of the day he's still my boy," she said. "I posted it and I'm glad I did. He's a very fine young man and I'm super proud."

In another adorable throwback shot, Giradi wrote, "I took this picture on New Years's Day in Tanzania years ago. This trip was one of our favorites. Travel with your children, show them the world.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Tommy probably will never appear on the Bravo series despite other women's children doing so. She previously told Cohen on his late-night show that his appearance would be unlikely.

"You know he has a private life," she said. "He's a police officer."