Julianne Hough's bizarre energy treatment mistaken for exorcism: 'She is officially cult status'

A strange video of Julianne Hough that shows her shouting during an energy treatment has left fans thinking she underwent an exorcism.

Hough, 31, caught the public's attention after a blogger posted a video of the former "Dancing with the Stars" professional lying on a table as a doctor waved his hands over her body. Hough's body began to contort and move in a wave-like motion as she shouted uncontrollably.

The actress reportedly participated in the demonstration with Dr. John Amaral in Davos, Switzerland.

JULIANNE HOUGH'S HUSBAND BROOKS LAICH 'STILL HOPING THINGS WILL WORK OUT' AMID RUMORED MARRIAGE TROUBLES: REPORT

"Gonna tell my kids this is 'The Exorcist'...(Policy Guidline (sic) Disclaimer: I aspire to such flexibility and mind body connection and hope to have similar orgasmic experience at Kinrgy. Love and Light.)" blogger Jackie Schimmel, who filmed the video, posted to her Instagram account.

The clip has since caused a frenzy on social media, with celebrities and Hough's fans weighing in on what exactly they think is going on.

"What the actual....," "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroder commented.

BROOKS LAICH TALKS GOAL OF EXPLORING HIS SEXUALITY AMID RUMORED MARRIAGE TROUBLE WITH JULIANNE HOUGH

"I'm calling the cops," another Instagram user joked.

Hough even took to the post to agree with the exorcism claims.

"I thought the same thing when I first saw it too!" the actress and dancer commented with a laughing face emoji.

Others were spooked by the video and in search of more answers as to what kind of treatment Hough was really receiving.

"The demon is trapped in her little body. In the name of Jesus I rebuke this woman. Bye. Take it Jesus," comedian Heather McMahan wrote.

BROOKS LAICH TALKS GOAL OF EXPLORING HIS SEXUALITY AMID RUMORED MARRIAGE TROUBLE WITH JULIANNE HOUGH

"I don't know whether this is absolutely hilarious or absolutely terrifying. My mind is still processing what I just witnessed. This can't be real. She is officially cult status," commented another.

In the video, Dr. Amaral explains how the treatment -- the exact name of it wasn't announced in the post -- affects the body's nervous system.

"There's always a huge dissipation of energy and a feeling of relief, release, freedom," he said. "Expression of emotion may happen when the system moves. When energy that was stored or bound up in the muscles begins to dissipate, and if we're really free to express and allow energy that we have in our bodies to move -- this woman is like an incredible dancer, actress, just human being and she has practiced just allowing things to move through -- but even with that, things get bound up."

The physician then told his audience that "most people, especially in this environment, wouldn't make that sound."

"We've just made it easier for that energy to be liberated," the physician continued.

Hough's twin brother, Derek Hough, commented on the video in support of the energy healing ritual.

"This stuff looks whacky and crazy but diving into it with the understanding of pure energy is a pretty wild experience. Maybe ahead of its time but worth an open mind," Derek wrote.

Others noted that Hough's screams sounded "orgasmic."

"THIS IS NOT REAL!" another freaked out user wrote.

JULIANNE HOUGH, BROOKS LAICH SHARE LONG EMBRACE AT AIRPORT AMID REPORTS THEY’VE BEEN ‘HAVING PROBLEMS’

Another person on Instagram said: "She deserves an Oscar. Meryl Streep who?"

"I listened to this with no sound and it's still frightening/confusing/scary," wrote another.

Then, in a second strange video posted by Schimmel, Hough is seen performing another demonstration -- this time on her feet as she waves her arms up and down and breathes heavily.

"Take it and throw it!" Hough says to the audience. "Breathing in through the nose, out through the mouth. Yes. Keep going, keep going. We're turning up that heat. Taking that dirt, taking that fire, all that negative energy that we don't need in our life and throwing it away!"

Seconds later, Hough brings her hands together above her head and then swings them toward her hips.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The energy healing videos come amid rumors that Hough and her husband, Brooks Laich, are having marital problems.

Earlier this month Laich shared a cryptic Instagram post about entering a "new stage of life" after Hough was spotted without her wedding ring. Sources told People that despite the couple's relationship appearing strained, Laich is hopeful that things will work out.