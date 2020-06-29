Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young files for divorce after 24 years of marriage: reports

Rapper and business mogul Dr. Dre and his wife of 24 years are over.

Nicole Young -- the longtime wife of the Aftermath Entertainment head honcho whose real name is Andre Young -- moved to dissolve her marriage to the Beats by Dre co-founder citing irreconcilable differences, multiple reports said on Monday.

Dre, 55, and Young, 50, have a storied history in their nearly 25 years and first tied the knot back on May 25, 1996, and share two children, son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19, together. Since both are adults, no child support is required in split negotiations.

For her part, Young, who is a lawyer by trade, is also seeking spousal support and is being represented by high-power celebrity divorce attorney Samantha Spector.

According to circulating reports, there is said to have been no signed prenuptial agreement in place and the six-time Grammy winner is said by Forbes to be worth an estimated $800 million.

In 2014, Dre’s popular earphone and sound engineering company, Beats by Dre, was sold to Apple for $3 billion, which catapulted the rapper and producer to new heights as hip-hop music’s first billionaire.

Dre and his surviving N.W.A. cohort members Ice Cube, MC Ren and DJ Yella were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2016.

The “Chronic” emcee also has four children from previous relationships: daughter La Tanya Danielle Young, 37, and sons Curtis, 38, Marcel, 29, and Andre Young Jr., who died in 2008 of an apparent drug overdose.

Reps for Dre and Young did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.