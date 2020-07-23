Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich in beach proposal: 'I knew I loved you the moment I met you'

Demi Lovato is engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 27, announced early Friday on Instagram that she said "yes" to a romantic beach proposal from Ehrich, 29.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' -- something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," Lovato wrote in a caption underneath a slideshow of photos of the happy couple taken after she said "yes."

The performer then gushed about falling in love with Ehrich immediately upon meeting.

"@maxehrich -- I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too...I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," she wrote.

Lovato credited Ehrich for "never" pressuring her to be "anything other than myself."

"And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm so honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a familiy and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"

Lovato posted a number of photos snapped of the romantic proposal, which took place on a beach in Malibu, Calif., according to People. In the pics shared to the singer's account, Lovato and Ehrich are bursting with happiness as they gaze into each other's eyes while standing in the sand. She was appropriately wearing all white while Ehrich was dressed in dark blue jeans and a black shirt for the occasion.

The new fiancee also flashed her large diamond ring, which the magazine said is a sparkler designed by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco.

Ehrich, an actor, took to his own Instagram account to announce the news, informing Lovato that he couldn't "spend another second" without calling the singer his fiancee.

"Ahhhh You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," Ehrich wrote to Lovato. "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some."

"here's to forever baby," Lovato's other half continued. "you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn't be more grateful God brought us together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."

Lovato and Ehrich were first rumored to be dating in March. The couple has since shared PDA photos of one another while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. Back in May, the happy couple seemed to confirm their relationship by making a debut in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's "Stuck with U" music video.

Lovato shared the same video clip of the couple dancing and kissing one another to her Instagram account at the time.

"Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell...," Lovato captioned the video.

The singer previously dated actor Wilmer Valderrama for six years before they went their separate ways in June 2016. She has also been linked to Henry Levy and Austin Wilson.