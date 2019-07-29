Armie Hammer grosses out fans, posts video of son sucking his toes

Celebrity gossip can be hard to stomach, but a recent story involving actor Armie Hammer just plain sucks.

In a video posted to his Instagram story on Saturday, the "Call Me By Your Name" star filmed his 2-year-old son, Ford, playfully sucking his dad's toes. As expected, the grotesque sight did not sit well with many of the actor's fans.

"Checking why Armie Hammer is trending really was the biggest mistake of my life." — Twitter user

Along with the since-expired video, Hammer added the caption, "This happened for a solid 7 minutes...," adding the hashtag, #footfetishonfleek. The video was taken by Hammer's wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who could be heard telling her husband, "This is not normal."

If you're feeling brave, Internet gossipper Perez Hilton reposted the video to his Instagram account, which can be viewed below.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS SENSITIVE CONTENT

In response to Hilton's post, Chambers issued a now-deleted statement on the video, claiming the act was "an ongoing joke" among her family, and that the safety of their child is "always our first priority."

"It's wasn't seven minutes... more like five seconds," she wrote. "Our son likes to play with people's feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke. Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on [Armie's] part, but I can assure you that our children's safety and well-being is always our first priority."

Despite the apology, the video appeared to be too horrifying to forget for many social media users. Hammer's name soon became a trending topic on Twitter, with many curious users being unprepared for the sights they were about to behold.

One Twitter user reacted to the discomforting video, writing, "Checking why Armie Hammer is trending really was the biggest mistake of my life."

Another disgusted Twitter user posted a hilarous reaction video taken from "Maury," captioned, "Armie Hammer's kid when he’s older and someone brings up the time a video of him sucking his dad’s toes went viral."

A third user joined in on Twitter's collective anguish, with a GIF of SpongeBob SquarePants washing his eyes out with a toothbrush.

One Twitter user heroically warned others who may not know about the video, writing, "You don’t want to know why Armie Hammer is trending. Trust me, you don’t want to know. I know and I’ll never be the same."

