Jaime King files for divorce from director Kyle Newman, asks for restraining order: reports

It appears it's over for Jaime King and Kyle Newman.

The actress moved to dissolve her 12-year marriage to the longtime Hollywood director on Monday in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

Per Entertainment Tonight and TMZ, citing court documents, the papers reportedly reveal that the “White Chicks” actress also requested a restraining order against Newman, 44. TMZ reports that it is not yet determined whether the order has been granted and the nature of her request is unclear at this time.

The former pair, who were an item for 15 years, tied the knot in November 2007 in an LA-area ceremony and are parents to two sons, James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4. Taylor Swift is said to be the godmother of the two youngsters.

The “Hart of Dixie” alum first met Newman on the set of “Fanboys,” which he was helming and where King made a cameo appearance.

King’s filing of divorce on Monday comes less than a week after Life and Style magazine reported that the estranged couple had been quarantining separately amid the coronavirus pandemic. A source told the outlet King and Newman were “taking some time apart to focus on themselves” and that “he’s been staying with his family for months and is leaning on them for support.”

Reps for King and Newman did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.