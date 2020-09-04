Dr. Dre's wife Nicole Young asking for $2M in monthly spousal support: reports

Dr. Dre's estranged wife, Nicole Young, is reportedly seeking almost $2 million a month in temporary spousal support.

She and the rap mogul, 55, announced their split in June, and Young, 50, has filed new documents asking for the seven-figure payout, according to a report from TMZ.

The outlet also reported Young is seeking $5 million in legal fees. Reps for both parties didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, and his wife were married for 24 years and share two kids together: son, Truice, 23, and daughter, Truly, 19. Since both are adults, no child support is required in split negotiations.

According to early reports, there is said to have been no signed prenuptial agreement in place.

But in July, Dre filed a response to Young's divorce filing, claiming there was a prenup and it should dictate how their property is split up. In documents obtained by People magazine, Young has requested an early trial to determine the validity of the prenup.

Forbes has estimated the six-time Grammy winner's net worth to be $800 million.

"Before our wedding date, Andre demanded that I sign a premarital agreement that 16 of his lawyers had drafted," Young said in a statement attached to the filing.

"Andre, at the time, was a well-known producer and rapper in the music industry, but he had not reached anywhere near the pinnacle of his music, entertainment and business career that he achieved during our marriage," she said. "He told me that I must sign a premarital agreement or he would not marry me.

"I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner," Young described.

She added that Dre "acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me" about two to three years into their marriage.

"Since the day he tore up the agreements we both understood that there was no premarital agreement and that it was null and void," she claimed.

The “Chronic” emcee also has four children from previous relationships: daughter La Tanya Danielle Young, 37, and sons Curtis, 38, Marcel, 29. His son Andre Young Jr. died in 2008 of an apparent drug overdose.

In 2014, Dre’s popular earphone and sound engineering company, Beats by Dre, was sold to Apple for $3 billion, which catapulted the rapper and producer to new heights as hip-hop music’s first billionaire.

