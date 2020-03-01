Brooks Laich says Julianne Hough piqued interest in 'exploring' his sexuality

Brooks Laich has a special goal for 2020: exploring his sexuality.

In an episode of Laich’s podcast, "How Men Think," the athlete discussed how his wife, Julianne Hough, played a part in that goal.

“Nothing dirty can exist between two people in love,” Laich said. “A big part of my journey in 2020 is exploring my sexuality, and by that, I don’t mean if I’m gay or straight. I mean, in my sexual relationship, what is my sexuality and what am I craving, and what are my desires and what are my wife’s?”

He added: “How can we have this language to feed each other and get everything we want and be sexually expressed to the nth degree in everything?”

Laich also discussed how his sexuality wasn’t a priority in his life in the past.

“I woke up as an athlete, wanted to train, wanted to eat, sleep, rest, perform. Sexuality was way below all of that for the majority of my life,” Laich said.

He said that in his explorations, he's opened up “a beautiful new side of life.”

Laich, who has been married to Hough for two years, then spoke on his affinity for marriage.

“When I think of being married and being in my relationship, truthfully at my core, I don’t see any other life for me, like that’s the life that I choose,” Laich explained when asked about whether he ever fantasized about being single.

“Could I fantasize about it? Maybe,” he admitted. "But, that’s all it would be. Truthfully, genuinely to my heart, do I actually want that? No.”

Laich said his memories of being single were marred by feelings of loneliness.

The athlete’s comments came amid rumored trouble in paradise for himself and the “Dancing with the Stars” pro.

In January, a source told People magazine the couple had “been having problems for months.”