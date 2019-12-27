Christina Anstead reveals she is 'definitely done' having kids

Christina Anstead is done having babies.

The "Flip or Flop" star, 36, stressed in a new interview with Us Weekly that her third child -- a baby boy named Hudson -- she welcomed in September will be her last.

"Oh, no. We're done," the HGTV star told the outlet. "We're done. We're done. We're definitely done!"

If that wasn't enough of a confirmation, the 36-year-old mother of three continued, "So done. We're done."

Christina and her husband, Ant Anstead, welcomed Hudson in September, which brought the total number of children between the married couple to five. Christina co-parents daughter, Taylor, and son, Brayden, with ex Tarek El Moussa, while Ant has a daughter, Amelie, and son, Archie, of his own from a previous marriage.

Christina's confession that she is done with kids comes after the revelation that Hudson has been her "hardest" baby yet. A part of the reason Hudson is a handful is that he is a homebody, the star previously told Us Weekly.

“He doesn’t like going out. As a very busy family, that’s been very difficult," she explained. "But since he hit the 3-month mark, he’s been doing a lot better. A lot more smiles and coos and sleeping better, so I think we’re on the right track.”

Christina also revealed that co-parenting with her ex-husband has been a breeze.

“It’s definitely gotten a lot easier,” Christina told the magazine. “The kids love seeing us sit together and that’s what’s important. Me and Tarek work together still, obviously, so it’s not like we don’t see each other. And I’m still really close with his family, as well.”

Earlier this month, HGTV announced that the exes' popular house-flipping HGTV series has been renewed for another season slated to come in August 2020.