'Big Bang Theory' star Johnny Galecki splits from girlfriend Alaina Meyer after 2 years of dating: report

Johnny Galecki has split from his girlfriend of two years, Alaina Meyr, according to a new report.

People magazine first reported the split, citing a source. The sitcom star and Meyer welcomed a son named Avery in November 2019.

Galecki first celebrated the birth of his son on Instagram, with a loving black-and-white photo of his and Meyer's hands entangled in their little one's.

"With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world," Galecki wrote on social mediai at the time. "Thank you for all of your love and support."

While a reason for the split is unknown, Galecki and Meyer have been absent from each other's Instagram accounts for the past several months. Galecki's last Instagram post featuring Meyer was in April in honor of the Easter holiday.

"A heartfelt (& belated) Happy Easter from the three of us to you," Galecki captioned a picture of their little family. He also encouraged his followers to stay home as the holiday came around the time the coronavirus pandemic first surged around the globe.

Galecki also sent wishes "to those of you still out there risking yourselves -- whether it's in the medical field keeping us safe or in deliveries keepping us sane. So much love. We are forever indebted to you and do not take your sacrifices for granted."

Meanwhile, Meyer recently shared a series of photos to her Instagram account marking Avery's first birthday. In one shot, Galecki and her family members surround her in the hospital.

Another throwback photo shows Meyer breastfeeding their baby boy while Galecki sits opposite of her strumming a musical instrument. The 23-year-old mom and former model often posts photos of their son but always covers up his face.

In her birthday tribute to her son, Meyer called it "the gnarliest year of my life." She said she's endured "the highest highs and the lowest lows," and credited baby Avery for keeping her "grounded and centered."

The former pair first made their red carpet debut at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. It was their first public sighting after posting photos of each other on social media from a vacation to the Bahamas.

Galecki previously dated his “Big Bang” co-star Kaley Cuoco for two years before calling it quits in 2010. However, they remained close friends.

On Monday, Galecki wished Cuoco a happy birthday.

"You know how much I adore and respect you. I'm so proud of all you are doing and so happy with your happiness. But most of all, our friendship and partnership over the years," his Instagram tribute partially reads.

A representative for Galecki did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.