'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Girardi splits from husband Tom after 21-year marriage

Erika Girardi and Tom Girardi are divorcing after 21 years of marriage, Fox News can confirm.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 49, announced the news on Tuesday in a statement to Fox News which read, "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi."

"This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together," the statement continued.

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved," she added. "I request others give us that privacy as well."

'REAL HOUSEWIVES'' ERIKA JAYNE FEARS FOR POLICE OFFICER SON'S LIFE

The singer and the lawyer, 81, married in 1999 after meeting at a restaurant/bar in West Hollywood. The "Pretty Mess" author has previously shared how she slipped him her number one night while working as a cocktail waitress and they tied the knot six months later.

On the Bravo reality TV series, Erika opened up about having to continuously defend their 33-year age gap.

"I've dealt with this forever: the younger woman that married the wealthier, older man," Jayne said in her first season on the show. "I mean, I'm tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f--king talk to me."

'HOUSEWIVES' STAR ERIKA GIRARDI HITS BACK AT ONLINE CRITIC OF LINGERIE PICS

"Yeah I married a guy that's 33 years older than me and yeah he's got a lot of money, but you know what? He's a f--king good man. And that is the most important thing," she added.

The Broadway star admitted back in 2017, the couple doesn't have a prenup.

"Let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I'm married to a very powerful lawyer," she told executive producer Andy Cohen. "A prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway... It's gonna be all Tom's way, I assure you. He'll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Erika was previously married to Thomas Zizzo, with whom she shares 26-year-old son Tommy. Tom also has kids from a previous marriage.

She said on the show that Tom is a wonderful stepfather. "That's the one thing I loved most about Tom when my son was younger was that he welcomed him with open arms," Erika recalled. "I'm very thankful."