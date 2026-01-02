Expand / Collapse search
Departed

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria found dead in suspected overdose at San Francisco hotel

Victoria Jones was discovered at San Francisco's Fairmont hotel on New Year's Day as police investigate the incident

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter has reportedly died from a suspected overdose.

Victoria Jones, 34, was found dead inside the Fairmont San Francisco on Jan. 1, Fox News Digital can confirm. She may have suffered a drug overdose, according to 911 audio.

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that SFFD units responded to a call originating from the hotel around 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a medical emergency.

Upon arrival, paramedics from the fire department performed an assessment and declared an unnamed person deceased.

Victoria Jones with her father in 2017

Victoria Jones, daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead inside the Fairmont San Francisco on Jan. 1, according to authorities. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The call for the incident allegedly involving Victoria was classified as a "code 3 for the overdose, color change," according to 911 audio obtained by People.

The San Francisco Police Department also responded to the scene, Fox News Digital can confirm. Officers arrived around 3:14 a.m. Victoria's death is being investigated by police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

The deceased was identified as Victoria, the OCME told Fox News Digital. No details or cause of death have been released at this time.

Victoria Jones stands next to her father, Tommy Lee Jones

Paramedics and police responded to the Fairmont San Francisco early New Year’s Day, where Victoria Jones was pronounced dead, officials said. (David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Tommy Lee Jones's daughter attends a premiere with him

Victoria Jones’ death inside the Fairmont San Francisco is under investigation after reports of a possible overdose. (Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Victoria was the daughter of Tommy Lee and ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley.

The "Fugitive" star and Cloughley were married from 1981 to 1996 and also share a son, Austin.

Tommy Lee Jones stands in front of the ocean view

Victoria appeared in some of Tommy Lee Jones' films, including "The Homesman." (Pool Arnal/Catarina/Charriau/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Victoria spent most of her life out of the spotlight.

She did appear in a handful of films during a brief acting stint, including some of her father's projects.

She had credits in "Men in Black II," "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada," "One Tree Hill" and "The Homesman."

Victoria most recently appeared alongside her father at the "Just Getting Started" premiere in 2017.

