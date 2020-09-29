Kristin Cavallari says she contemplated divorce from Jay Cutler ‘every single day for over two years’

Kristin Cavallari had divorce on her mind for years before she and her estranged husband Jay Cutler announced their split in April.

The “Very Cavallari” star recently got candid about her divorce and what she’s looking forward to in her “next chapter” of life.

Cavallari, 33, and Cutler, 37, got married in 2013 and later welcomed three children: Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

"I'm excited about the next chapter," she told Entertainment Tonight of her split.

Cavallari admitted she has “hard days, without a doubt,” but is focused on “making sure that my kids are good.”

“That's my only priority at the moment, and they're handling it well," the Uncommon James founder said. "I'm just trying to stay positive and focus on all of the positive things. But I have sad days, without a doubt."

The “Laguna Beach” alum continued: "It was not an easy decision, obviously. It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years."

"It was the hardest decision that I have ever made," Cavallari added. "But I don't know, my mom [Judith Spies Eifrig] used to say, 'You'll know when it's time.' I feel like that was true. I knew. And that's that."

The business owner’s divorce announcement shocked fans although she said it wasn’t “out of left field.”

"It just didn't work. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a kid, but we tried,” Cavallari said. “We tried everything, and Jay and I had so much love for each other. No one could ever take that away from us. But at the end of the day, we weren't happy."

She added: “I think life is too short."

The “Very Cavallari” star also revealed her parent’s divorce allowed her to see her mom experience a "really happy, healthy marriage" with her stepdad. She continued, "That's actually what I want. I want my kids to see me happy. I think that's important."

Following the announcement of her split, Cavallari revealed that her show on E! was ending. The reality star didn’t enjoy the focus on her personal life and preferred to keep the show about her business.

"I didn't want to talk about my divorce on camera and have to expose that. I really think that some things should be kept private,” she said. "It would have gone horrible. It would have been awful and I had so much anxiety about it."