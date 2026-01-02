'90210' star Ian Ziering allegedly used celebrity status to dodge blame in 2023 street fight: lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ian Ziering now faces a civil lawsuit stemming from a 2023 New Year’s Eve street clash in Hollywood.

Jacob Hernandez, a Los Angeles motorbike rider, sued the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, alleging Ziering shoved him off his bike during a traffic encounter two years ago. Hernandez sued Ziering over battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and negligence, according to the complaint filed Dec. 29 and obtained by Fox News Digital.

Hernandez claimed Ziering used his celebrity status to falsely portray himself as the victim in the incident. He stated that Ziering's alleged false claims led to his arrest and incarceration plus lasting mental and physical harm.

According to the complaint, Hernandez was riding a mini-motorbike when traffic congestion forced him to stop between two cars. Ziering allegedly exited his vehicle without provocation and forcefully shoved Hernandez twice, knocking him into a female friend and onto the pavement. The confrontation caused a melee afterward, which was caught on video.

LAPD MAKES ARRESTS IN ALLEGED ASSAULT OF '90210' STAR IAN ZIERING MONTHS LATER

The Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood and Metropolitan divisions arrested two people they claimed were involved in a Dec. 31, 2023 assault.

"The confrontation began between the victim and one of the minibike riders over possible damage to his vehicle," a press release shared by LAPD and obtained by Fox News Digital said at the time. "Three to four additional minibike riders jumped in and assaulted the motorist."

Video obtained by TMZ in 2023 showed Ziering's vehicle surrounded by multiple riders on mini-motorized bikes on Hollywood Boulevard before the actor got out of his car. The actor was then seen swinging at one of the bikers whose motorbike was parked directly in front of his car.

The video showed four people throwing punches at Ziering before he darted back across the street with the group following him.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Hernandez and Angie Teresa Guizar were then identified as the suspects in custody. Hernandez was charged with felony vandalism, while Guizar was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Hernandez's complaint, the charges were later dropped.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In his complaint, Hernandez claimed Ziering knowingly lied to law enforcement to avoid his own culpability, resulting in his wrongful arrest and incarceration.

"Defendant is a celebrity, having been on a successful television show in the nineteen nineties. Defendant used this celebrity status and privilege to go to the media. Defendant went on several news outlets and gave multiple interviews and provided statements as to the events that transpired," the complaint read. "Not one time did Defendant state that he pushed Plaintiff or that Defendant is the one that started the physical interaction," the court documents read.

"Defendant never told the truth about his role in these events. Defendant is a celebrity and means. Defendant used that societal position to gain access to the media, and omitted the truth of the events, instead, lying and stating repeatedly that he was the one that was attacked. He further repeated this false statement on his Instagram account, which has approximately 650,000 followers, claiming he was attacked by the Plaintiff and his friends. He stated on his Instagram account that he was simply protecting himself but never stated he started the altercation."

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Ziering for comment on the allegations.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP