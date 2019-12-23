Brian Austin Green shares rare pic of son, 17, he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil

Brian Austin Green posted a photo of his son Kassius Marcil-Green to Instagram over the weekend, showing the teen standing in front of a life-sized stormtrooper uniform from the film “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

“JJ, thank you for giving my son and I not only a really great experience, but delivering a finale to something that has been a huge part of our lives in what I felt was a really respectful way,” Green, 46, captioned the photo in praise of "Skywalker" director J.J. Abrams.Opens in a new Window.

The rare and special moment is significant given that the “BH90210” star doesn’t typically post images of 17-year-old Kassius on social media. Green and "90210" co-star Vanessa Marcil, now 51, welcomed Kassius in March 2002. The following year, the couple split after a two-year engagement. In November 2018, Marcil detailed the ex-couple’s custody dispute in a scathing Instagram post that accused Green and his current wife, actress and model Megan Fox, of keeping Kassius “out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives.”

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN REVEALS WHICH 'BH90210' CO-STARS HE HOOKED UP WITH

MEGAN FOX SHARES RARE FAMILY PHOTOS OF HER 3 KIDS WITH HUSBAND BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN WHILE AT DISNEYLAND

“[Twelve] years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support," Marcil wrote at the time. "They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000 [dollars].”

“I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him,” Marcil continued. “I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever. In the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all ‘Frivolous’ They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had and have NEVER asked for full custody.”

VANESSA MARCIL ALLEGES EX BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN AND MEGAN FOX HAVE 'COMPLETELY CUT' HIS OLDEST SON 'OUT OF THEIR LIVES'

The former ‘General Hospital’ star concluded: “Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio[logical] father, stepmother and three younger brothers live. Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a ‘more important parent’ kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be.”

The exes met on the set of the original “Beverly Hills, 90210” and Green revealed in July that their son had visited him in Vancouver while he was shooting the “BH90210” reboot season for Fox. Green shared an image of that encounter to Instagram at the time and Marcil praised her ex-husband.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“@kassius_marcil_green had always been so proud of his dad @arent_you_that_guy,” the actress wrote. “We all are grateful that they are coming back together. Here is to love and forgiveness for all of us on this planet. #LoveWins.”

Green and Fox have three sons, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3.