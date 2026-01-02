Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Movies

Paramount wins major legal victory over 'Top Gun: Maverick' copyright claims from writer's family

Federal appeals court tosses lawsuit from family of writer whose 1983 article inspired original Top Gun film

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Paramount Pictures sued over copyright infringement after releasing ‘Top Gun’ Video

Paramount Pictures sued over copyright infringement after releasing ‘Top Gun’

Attorney Andrew Stoltmann and former prosecutor David Bruno share their legal insight on Paramount Pictures facing a copyright lawsuit over ‘Top Gun’ on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal appeals court on Friday tossed a copyright lawsuit claiming Tom Cruise’s 2022 hit sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" improperly used material from a magazine article that inspired the original 1986 film.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in California ruled that "Top Gun: Maverick" was not similar enough to Ehud Yonay's 1983 article "Top Guns," about the United States Navy Fighter Weapons School, for Paramount to have breached its 1983 agreement with the writer.

U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson for the Central District of California previously dismissed the case in 2024.

California Magazine published "Top Guns," an 11-page article written by Yonay in 1983, which described the Fighter Weapons School, later renamed the Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor Program, a Navy program that teaches advanced air-combat tactics.

The movie "Top Gun", directed by Tony Scott. Seen here, in front from left, Anthony Edwards as Lt. Nick "Goose" Bradshaw and Tom Cruise as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The movie "Top Gun", was directed by Tony Scott and featured Anthony Edwards as Lt. Nick "Goose" Bradshaw and Tom Cruise as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

MEDIATOR IN TRUMP'S LAWSUIT AGAINST PARAMOUNT, CBS NEWS PROPOSES $20 MILLION SETTLEMENT 

Shortly after "Top Guns" was published, Yonay granted Paramount all rights to the article, accepting a fixed payment with the condition that he would be credited in any movies "substantially based upon or adapted from" the article. 

Paramount credited Yonay in the first movie, but following Yonay's death in 2012, his widow and son took over the copyright and terminated the agreement with Paramount.

Two years later, in 2022, Paramount released "Top Gun: Maverick," a sequel to the original movie, which raked in $160.5 million in its first four days.

"Top Gun" movie

The original "Top Gun" movie was the top-grossing film of 1986 from Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

HOW TRUMP SUED CBS AND WON: THE '60 MINUTES' SETTLEMENT THAT ROCKED THE MEDIA WORLD, EXPLAINED

Paramount did not compensate or credit the Yonays, spurring a lawsuit filed in the Central District of California.

The court found "Top Guns" and "Top Gun: Maverick" were not "substantially similar," as required to establish copyright infringement. 

Glen Powell wearing a white button down and blue/teal blazer poses next to a pointing Tom Cruise in a black suit on the red carpet

Glen Powell starred alongside Tom Cruise in the wildly successful 2022 film "Top Gun: Maverick." (Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

While the works had "some similarities," the court explained, those similarities were "based on unprotected elements" like facts about the Top Gun program, "general plot ideas, [and] familiar stock scenes and themes."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Paramount did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Yonays could not immediately be reached for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

Trending

Close modal

Continue