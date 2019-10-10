Demi Moore’s former co-star Paul Carafotes claims he’s the man she cheated with before wedding to Freddy Moore

Paul Carafotes is alleging he’s the mystery man Demi Moore slept with on the night before she tied the knot with first husband Freddy Moore in 1981.

While the actress didn’t reveal the man’s identity in her memoir “Inside Out,” the actor told UK’s DailyMailTV on Thursday the now-56-year-old snuck out of her own bachelorette party to spend the night with him.

“I think she just wanted to have a last hurrah before she got married,” claimed Carafotes, 60.

DEMI MOORE SAYS SHE’S ‘SO OVERWHELMED’ THAT HER MEMOIR ‘INSIDE OUT’ IS A BESTSELLER

According to the “Mindhunter” actor, he first met Moore at age 21 while auditioning for 1981’s “Choices” and the chemistry between them was undeniable. She was just 18 years old.

DEMI MOORE'S DAUGHTER RUMER WILLIS PRAISES HER VULNERABILITY IN NEW MEMOIR: 'SHE'S NEVER THE VICTIM'

“Demi Moore came to read as my girlfriend and she was fun and charming,” recalled Carafotes to the outlet.

The “Knots Landing” star alleged a “months-long” affair started soon after.

“We had times at my apartment rehearsing… there was probably some indiscretions in the trailer,” he said.

But hours before Moore was set to marry the musician, Carafotes alleged she was “begging” to see him.

ROB LOWE REACTS TO DEMI MOORE’S MEMOIR, SAYS STAR WAS ‘VERY HELPFUL’ TO HIS SOBRIETY

DEMI MOORE REVEALS 'INDECENT PROPOSAL' DIRECTOR DEMANDED SHE GAIN WEIGHT

“I finally said, ‘Look, if you want to come over, I’ll open the kitchen window,’” said Carafotes. “’You can climb the fire escape.' And next thing I knew, there she was with a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne standing over my bed saying, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s party.’

“She was an 18-year-old pretty girl and we were in Hollywood filming a movie and partying together,” he continued. “We were young, we were having a good time, nobody gives you a book which says this is how to behave. But I certainly didn’t think she climbed that fire escape.”

The next day Moore married Freddie. And according to Carafotes, he never saw Moore romantically again.

Carafotes said he chose to reveal his identity after Moore candidly wrote about the encounter in her book.

"She was an 18-year-old pretty girl and we were in Hollywood filming a movie and partying together." — Paul Carafotes

FREDDY MOORE'S WIFE TALKS DEMI MOORE’S SHOCKING CHEATING CLAIM, SAYS MUSICIAN IS BATTLING ALZHEIMER'S

DEMI MOORE SAYS ASHTON KUTCHER HOSTED A PARTY WITH JENNA AND BARBARA BUSH, DID 'BONG HITS'

“She had great hands,” said Carafotes. “She had a nice touch. Beautiful girl.”

A rep for Moore did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In her memoir, Moore admitted she cheated on Freddy, now 69. The couple called it quits in 1985.

DEMI MOORE SAYS BRUCE WILLIS WAS 'CONTROLLING' DURING MARRIAGE, WANTED HER TO BE STAY-AT-HOME MOM

“The night before we got married, instead of working on my vows, I was calling a guy I’d met on a movie set,” she wrote. “I snuck out of my own bachelorette party and went to his apartment.”

BRUCE WILLIS SUPPORTS EX DEMI MOORE AT MEMOIR LAUNCH

“Why did I do that?” Moore continued. “Why didn’t I go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts. Because I couldn’t face the fact that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father. Because I felt there was no room to question what I’d already put in motion. I couldn’t get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it.”

Moore went on to marry actor Bruce Willis in 1987. The two stars share three daughters: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah Belle, 25. The couple divorced in 2000.

Moore began dating Ashton Kutcher in 2003, a relationship she described to the New York Times as “a do-over.” The couple separated in 2011 and divorced two years later.

Freddy Moore’s wife, Renee, whom he married in 2005, addressed the bombshell revelation in an exclusive statement to Fox News.

DEMI MOORE SAYS SHE CHEATED ON FIRST HUSBAND FREDDY MOORE THE NIGHT BEFORE THEIR WEDDING

DEMI MOORE'S NUDE PREGNANCY PHOTO WAS MEANT TO BE PRIVATE

“We have not seen the book, so can’t and won’t comment on any specifics,” Renee told us. “What I will say is that Rick [Freddy] and Demi were married a long time ago, when both of their lives were very different. In the time since they have both moved on to their own paths.”

According to Renee’s blog, It’s Not a Rumour, Freddy, who was born Frederick George Moore, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 60.

"What I will say is that Rick [Freddy] and Demi were married a long time ago when both of their lives were very different." — Freddy Moore's wife, Renee

“Rick is, like too many others, struggling with the horrors of Alzheimer’s,” she explained. “Our thoughts and efforts are focused on his care. Before the disease progressed he did write his story, and at some point that will be shared in his own book. We see this as his, much as I’m sure Demi sees her book as her own.”

Through the blog, Renee has been raising awareness of the devastating disease that impairs memory and has encouraged readers to reach out about how it has impacted their own families.

DEMI MOORE: ASHTON KUTCHER MOCKED MY ALCOHOLISM

JON CRYER DENIES DEMI MOORE’S CLAIM THAT SHE TOOK HIS VIRGINITY

“I married the love of my life,” wrote Renee in a post dated February of this year. “He was brilliant, a genius in fact, handsome, and so loving and giving, the sweetest person you could ever meet. He was an amazing songwriter, musician and singer. We would have conversations until the early hours of the morning and being together was heavenly.”

“After 35 years of loving each other and marriage, we got the horrible news that Rick had Alzheimer’s disease at age 60,” she continued. “But 60? It is such a young age 60. Men even have kids at 60, my dad did. People don’t retire until 65. Getting this news was the saddest day of my life.”