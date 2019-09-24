Jon Cryer denies Demi Moore’s claim that she took his virginity

Jon Cryer has responded to Demi Moore's claim that she took his virginity.

Not so, he said.

The 56-year-old actress said in her new memoir “Inside Out” that during her and Cryer's time together on the set of their 1984 movie, "No Small Affair," she believed that she'd taken his virginity, according to People.

“I played a young nightclub singer, and Jon Cryer played the nineteen-year-old photographer who falls in love with her, in his first movie role,” Moore wrote, per the magazine. “Jon fell for me in real life, too, and lost his virginity to me while we were making that movie.”

She added: “It pains me to think of how callous I was with his feelings — that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him.”

On Tuesday, Cryer, 54, longtime star of the sitcom "Two and a Half Men," addressed an article about the excerpt on Twitter, writing: "Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my ... skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school," he clarified.

"But she’s right the other part, I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life," he added. "I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world."

Moore's memoir was released on Tuesday.

Her publisher, HarperCollins, has previously said the star wrote openly about everything from her "tumultuous relationship" with her mother, from whom she was long-estranged, to her three marriages, among them unions with Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.