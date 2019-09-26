Freddy Moore's wife talks Demi Moore’s shocking cheating claim, says musician is battling Alzheimer's

Freddy Moore’s wife Renee Moore is coming forward after Demi Moore admitted she cheated on the musician in her shocking tell-all “Inside Out.”

Moore wrote in "the night before we got married, instead of working on my vows" she snuck out of her bachelorette party and slept with a man she met on a movie set.

The rock musician's wife Renee, whom he married in 2005, addressed the bombshell revelation in an exclusive statement to Fox News.

“We have not seen the book, so can’t and won’t comment on any specifics,” Renee told us Thursday. “What I will say is that Rick [Freddy] and Demi were married a long time ago when both of their lives were very different. In the time since they have both moved on to their own paths.”

DEMI MOORE’S SPLIT FROM ASHTON KUTCHER WAS 'A NIGHTMARE' AND 'TOOK HER YEARS TO GET OVER': REPORT

According to Renee’s blog, It’s Not a Rumour, Freddy, who was born Frederick George Moore, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 60.

“Rick is, like too many others, struggling with the horrors of Alzheimer’s,” she explained. “Our thoughts and efforts are focused on his care. Before the disease progressed he did write his story, and at some point that will be shared in his own book. We see this as his, much as I’m sure Demi sees her book as her own.”

DEMI MOORE SAYS SHE 'LOST' HERSELF AFTER ASHTON KUTCHER BREAKUP: 'I BLINDED MYSELF'

Through the blog, Renee has been raising awareness of the devastating disease that impairs memory and has encouraged readers to reach out about how it has impacted their own families.

“I married the love of my life,” wrote Renee in a post dated February of this year. “He was brilliant, a genius in fact, handsome, and so loving and giving, the sweetest person you could ever meet. He was an amazing songwriter, musician and singer. We would have conversations until the early hours of the morning and being together was heavenly.”

“After 35 years of loving each other and marriage, we got the horrible news that Rick had Alzheimer’s disease at age 60,” she continued. “But 60? It is such a young age 60. Men even have kids at 60, my dad did. People don’t retire until 65. Getting this news was the saddest day of my life.”

Freddy and Moore tied the knot when she was just 18 in 1980. The couple called it quits in 1985.

When The Daily Mail caught up with the musician on Wednesday, he made "crazy" gestures when asked about the tales in the book, the outlet said, but added that he was going to "read it as fast as [he] can."

In her memoir, now a bestseller, Moore looks at why she cheated on her husband before the wedding.

DEMI MOORE'S DAUGHTER RUMER WILLIS RESPONDS TO MOM'S BOMBSHELL MEMOIR 'INSIDE OUT'

“Why did I do that?” Moore wrote. “Why didn’t I go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts. Because I couldn’t face the fact that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father. Because I felt there was no room to question what I’d already put in motion. I couldn’t get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it.”

The Brat Pack star went on to marry actor Bruce Willis in 1987. The two stars share three daughters: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah Belle, 25. The couple divorced in 2000.

Moore began dating Ashton Kutcher in 2003, a relationship she described to the New York Times earlier this month as “a do-over.”

DEMI MOORE SAYS SHE SPOKE WITH EX ASHTON KUTCHER BEFORE RELEASE OF HER TELL-ALL MEMOIR

“Like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my 20s,” said Moore about their 15-year age difference.

The paper said Moore became pregnant after she and Kutcher began dating. She lost the child, a girl she would have named Chaplin Ray, six months into the pregnancy.

After the couple married in 2005, Moore and Kutcher reportedly sought out fertility treatments. However, Moore relapsed and began drinking and abusing Vicodin. Moore claimed Kutcher had cheated on her. The couple separated in 2011 and divorced two years later.

Moore told the Times she wasn’t concerned that anything she wrote in her memoir would impact her Hollywood career.

JON CRYER DENIES DEMI MOORE’S CLAIM THAT SHE TOOK HIS VIRGINITY

“There’s nothing I have to protect,” she explained. “Really. I’m definitely not interested in blaming anyone. It’s a waste of energy. I hope that everyone that’s in the book feels like it’s — I don’t know what I hope they feel. Good, not bad.”

Jon Cryer recently responded to Moore’s claim that she took his virginity during their time together on the set of their 1984 movie “No Small Affair.”

“I played a young nightclub singer, and Jon Cryer played the 19-year-old photographer who falls in love with her, in his first movie role,” Moore wrote, according to People. “Jon fell for me in real life, too, and lost his virginity to me while we were making that movie.”

She added: “It pains me to think of how callous I was with his feelings — that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him.”

DEMI MOORE'S NUDE PREGNANCY PHOTO WAS MEANT TO BE PRIVATE

On Tuesday, Cryer, 54, longtime star of the sitcom "Two and a Half Men," addressed an article about the excerpt on Twitter, writing: "Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my ... skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school," he clarified.

"But she’s right the other part, I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life," he added. "I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world."

Fox News’ Mariah Haas and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.