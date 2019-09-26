Demi Moore says Ashton Kutcher hosted a party with Jenna and Barbara Bush, did 'bong hits'

Demi Moore claims in her new book that Jenna and Barbara Bush smoked out of a bong at her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher’s Beverly Hills mansion while their father was still the president.

In her book "Inside Out," Moore, 56, recalls a time early in their relationship when she and her three daughters went to live with Kutcher, 41, while her own home was being renovated.

She notes that “it had been a straight-up L.A. party house” prior to their arrival.

She recounted a story in which the daughters of former President George W. Bush had come back to the home before she lived there and, “ended up doing bong hits at that house at one of Ashton's parties.”

DEMI MOORE SAYS SHE CHEATED ON FIRST HUSBAND FREDDY MOORE THE NIGHT BEFORE THEIR WEDDING

She continued: “He was sure that the Secret Service was listening in on his calls from then on.”

Reps for the Bush twins did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

Kutcher himself previously recounted the story in a 2003 interview with Rolling Stone. However, in his version, the girls allegedly used a hookah instead of a bong.

As Kutcher tells it, he was at a Nike party with some friends when he met the girls and invited them back to his place after.

DEMI MOORE’S SPLIT FROM ASHTON KUTCHER WAS 'A NIGHTMARE' AND 'TOOK HER YEARS TO GET OVER': REPORT

“So we’re hanging out,” Kutcher says. “The Bushes were underage-drinking at my house. When I checked outside, one of the Secret Service guys asked me if they’d be spending the night. I said no. And then I go upstairs to see another friend, and I can smell the green waiting out under his door. I open the door, and there he is smoking out the Bush twins on his hookah.”

The next morning, the “That '70s Show” star said he picked up his phone and there was no dial tone, prompting him to think the Secret Service had tapped his phone.

Moore and Kutcher began dating in 2003 after meeting at a dinner with mutual friends, People reported. They were married from 2005 and separated in 2011, following reports that Kutcher had cheated on Moore. The pair eventually divorced in 2013.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moore talks about her ex’s cheating in her book and also claims that he pressured her into threesomes and encouraged her to break her sobriety. She also discusses more personal, intimate details about her life, such as having a miscarriage when she was six months pregnant with her and Kutcher’s child and being raped at 15-years-old by a man who paid her mother $500.