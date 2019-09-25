Demi Moore: Ashton Kutcher mocked my alcoholism

Demi Moore says Ashton Kutcher humiliated her with drunk pics while she battled alcoholism during their decade-long relationship.

The 56-year-old actress, whose mother was also an alcoholic, previously claimed he cheated and begged for threesomes as she continued to churn out shocking revelations in her new book.

Moore writes in her autobiography "Inside Out": "I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party. In my mind, Ashton wanted that, too. So I tried to become that: a fun, normal girl."

However, Moore was a recovering alcoholic and said she couldn't stop drinking once she started.

She adds: "When you don't have an off switch, you go until you can't go anymore."

She revealed a terrifying incident when she was drunk in the bath, and reveals: "I started passing out and slipping under the water.

"If other people hadn't have been there I would have drowned," says Moore.

But she told what hurt was that Kutcher had taken a photo of her when she was being sick in the toilet.

She writes: "It was confusing. Ashton had encouraged me to go in this direction. When I went too far, though, he let me know how he felt by showing a picture he'd taken of me resting my head on the toilet the night before.

"It seemed like a good-natured joke at the time. But it was really just shaming."

Another time, Kutcher shared a photo of Moore's bum as she leaned over, after the couple had attended the wedding of her ex Bruce Willis to model Emma Heming.

The couple, who also lost a baby when Demi was eight months pregnant, were in their hotel room in the Turks and Caicos Islands and he took the snap before sharing it on Twitter.

He captioned it: "Shhh don't tell wifey."

Kutcher was slammed at the time but said in his defense: "Let's back off a notch. It was a bikini, not underwear, so people might have been confused. She was ironing my pants. That sounds weird, but we were on a beach and she was wearing a bikini, ironing my pants!

"I took a picture of her and asked her before I put it out to the world. And then I sent it really quick. It's a good butt — it's a really good butt. And people saw it. You could see that at the beach."

In her book Moore tells readers she was raped when she was 15 and her mom set up the abuse.

Last night, Kutcher broke his silence as he appeared to hit back at Demi when he told fans to text him to find out the "truth".

