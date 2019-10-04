Demi Moore says she’s ‘so overwhelmed’ that her memoir ‘Inside Out’ is a best seller

Demi Moore can’t believe she’s a best-selling author.

The 56-year-old made the announcement on Instagram Thursday that her new memoir, titled “Inside Out,” is at the top of The New York Times Best Sellers List.

“Got my cover all dressed up to tell you the big news... #InsideOutBook just hit #1 on @nytimes bestseller list!” wrote Moore. “This is all so much more than I could have expected and I am so overwhelmed by the support and love you’ve given it. Thank you guys for reading and allowing it to resonate with you xx.”

The star’s memoir chronicles her troubled childhood, including being raped at age 15, as well as her marriages to ex-husbands Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.

Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis praised her mother’s work during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk.”

“I’m so proud of her vulnerability, and I think so many women have watched her — and just as her daughter I’ve watched her — as this kind of beacon of strength and this kind of leader,” said the 31-year-old.

She continued: “I think what I really respect about her is, she’s never the victim in her story. She takes accountability, she takes responsibility, and, mind you, this is her perspective, her story, and she’s the first one to say that.”

Willis, who is the eldest of Moore and Willis’ three daughters, concluded her comments about the book by describing Moore as a survivor.

“She’s allowing herself to show everyone that you can go through some really difficult, hard things and you can still be someone who is thriving and taking accountability and just being a strong survivor without being like, ‘Oh, I survived this and this is who I am because of this story,’ which I think is amazing.”

In her book, Moore explains that her kids stopped talking to her for a time when her life spiraled out of control after her marriage to Kutcher ended in 2011.

“I lost me,” the actress told television journalist Diane Sawyer on “Good Morning America.” “I think the thing if I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself.”

Moore, who was in pain and isolated from her family, weighed a mere 102 pounds, the outlet revealed. In 2012, the Hollywood star was rushed to the hospital after smoking synthetic marijuana and inhaling nitrous oxide at a party.

“I guess the fundamental question that came forward for me was, ‘How did I get here?’” Moore admitted to GMA. “From where I started to what I’ve experienced, where I’ve been, how did I get here?”

This isn’t the first time Rumer discussed her mom’s writing. She previously spoke about the book in the WSJ Magazine’s October issue.

“I feel like I’ve had the privilege to see all sides of my mom," Willis said. "But I feel like one of the most beautiful parts of her writing this book is everyone who has been a fan of hers or who has loved her for so long will get to see all of those pieces, to see this vulnerable and very beautiful and sometimes intense side that they may not have seen before."

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy and Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.