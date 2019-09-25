Expand / Collapse search
Demi Moore
Published

Demi Moore says she cheated on first husband Freddy Moore the night before their wedding

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Demi Moore admitted she cheated on her first husband Freddy Moore in her shocking tell-all “Inside Out.”

The actress detailed her whirlwind marriage to the musician, now 69, and how they tied the knot when she was just 18 in 1980. The couple called it quits in 1985.

“The night before we got married, instead of working on my vows, I was calling a guy I’d met on a movie set,” the 56-year-old wrote. “I snuck out of my own bachelorette party and went to his apartment.”

Freddy Moore and Demi Moore during "Fridays" Wrap Party at ABC Studios in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Freddy Moore and Demi Moore during "Fridays" Wrap Party at ABC Studios in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

“Why did I do that?” Moore continued. “Why didn’t I go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts. Because I couldn’t face the fact that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father. Because I felt there was no room to question what I’d already put in motion. I couldn’t get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it.”

Moore went on to marry actor Bruce Willis in 1987. The two stars share three daughters: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah Belle, 25. The couple divorced in 2000.

Moore began dating Ashton Kutcher in 2003, a relationship she described to the New York Times earlier this month as “a do-over.”

From l-r: Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Tallulah Belle Willis, Demi Moore, Marlene Willis and Scout LaRue Willis attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

From l-r: Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Tallulah Belle Willis, Demi Moore, Marlene Willis and Scout LaRue Willis attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

“Like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my 20s,” said Moore about their 15-year age difference.

The paper said Moore became pregnant after she and Kutcher began dating. She lost the child, a girl she would have named Chaplin Ray, six months into the pregnancy.

After the couple married in 2005, Moore and Kutcher reportedly sought out fertility treatments. However, Moore relapsed and began drinking, as well as abusing Vicodin. Moore claimed Kutcher had cheated on her. The couple separated in 2011 and divorced two years later.

Moore told the Times she wasn’t concerned that anything she wrote in her memoir would impact her Hollywood career.

Cast member Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore attend the premiere of "No Strings Attached" at the Regency Village theatre in Los Angeles January 11, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on January 21. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTXWGKZ

Cast member Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore attend the premiere of "No Strings Attached" at the Regency Village theatre in Los Angeles January 11, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on January 21. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTXWGKZ (Reuters)

“There’s nothing I have to protect,” she explained. “Really.  I’m definitely not interested in blaming anyone. It’s a waste of energy. I hope that everyone that’s in the book feels like it’s — I don’t know what I hope they feel. Good, not bad.”

Jon Cryer recently responded to Moore’s claim that she took his virginity during their time together on the set of their 1984 movie “No Small Affair.”

“I played a young nightclub singer, and Jon Cryer played the 19-year-old photographer who falls in love with her, in his first movie role,” Moore wrote, according to People. “Jon fell for me in real life, too, and lost his virginity to me while we were making that movie.”

She added: “It pains me to think of how callous I was with his feelings — that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him.”

On Tuesday, Cryer, 54, longtime star of the sitcom "Two and a Half Men," addressed an article about the excerpt on Twitter, writing: "Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my ... skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school," he clarified.

"But she’s right the other part, I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life," he added. "I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world."

This actress was born as Demetria Gene Guynes.

