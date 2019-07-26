Tallulah Willis gets soaked in viral series of pool pics with dad Bruce Willis: 'Iconic fo sho'

Tallulah Willis took to Instagram Thursday to share a series of fun pics hanging out at the pool with her famous dad.

“My favorite way to celebrate people’s birthdays is by asking them to take photos of me,” Tallulah, 25, wrote, showing a photo of her and father Bruce, 64, under an umbrella getting squirted with what seems to be some sort of water gun.

Her sister Scout’s 28th birthday was on July 20.

As the series of pics progresses, both Tallulah and her "Die Hard" daddy grimace as their unknown assailant soaks them (well, mostly her).

Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming, chimed in on the photo collection: “Haha! Love you and him.”

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney-Schwartz added, “Iconic fo sho.”

The Instagram post has over 18,000 "likes" and counting.

Tallulah is the daughter of Bruce Willis and actress Demi Moore. Moore, 56, and Bruce – who also share daughters Scout and Rumer – divorced in 2000. Bruce remarried Heming, 41, in 2009, with whom he shares two more daughters.

Moore married “Punk’d” star Ashton Kutcher in 2005, divorcing in 2013.

Tallulah is an actress, and has most recently appeared on the reality show “Catfish.”