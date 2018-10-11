FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump believes Kavanaugh smear is backfiring on Dems for midterms; Wall Street on edge

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

President Trump tells FOX News' Shannon Bream that Republicans have momentum going into the midterm elections because Democrats 'disgraced themselves' during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation battle

Republicans fear incivility toward political foes is becoming the left's new normal as a video shows former Attorney General Eric Holder seemingly encouraging leftist violence

Hurricane Michael downgrades to a tropical storm after killing at least two people in Florida

Wall Street watchers await Thursday’s results after the Dow plunged 831 points Wednesday, its worst loss in eight months

An alleged plot to detonate a 200-pound bomb on Election Day at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., is thwarted as federal authorities arrest a suspect

THE LEAD STORY - President Trump suggested in an interview with FOX News that momentum in the midterm elections has shifted toward Republicans because of Democrats' "disgraceful" smear campaign against Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings ... "I think we are doing really well," Trump told FOX News' Shannon Bream on "FOX News @ Night" on Wednesday. "I am looking at the Senate votes and races that we thought we were not even going to contest we are now winning ... Very importantly, I'm looking at the same thing in the House. A lot of it has to do with the horrible abuse now-Justice Kavanaugh suffered at the hands of these Democrats last week. It was disgraceful. They went absolutely crazy. They disgraced their party, and they disgraced themselves."

In the wide-ranging interview, Trump said he plans to announce a successor for the departing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley over the “next week or two,” and deflected criticism for holding a rally in Pennsylvania the same day Hurricane Michael barreled through the Florida Panhandle.

WHEN THEY GO LOW, DEMS GO LOWER? - The most prominent names in the Democratic establishment seem to be embracing Republican criticism that the radical left has taken over the party and appears to be encouraging aggressive tactics against political foes .... On Monday, Hillary Clinton said Democrats could not be civil with Republicans in the age of Trump and now former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder apparently has forsaken calls for civil discourse.

Speaking on Sunday at a campaign event for local Georgia Democratic candidates, Holder flatly rejected former first lady Michelle Obama's widely cited call for civility and instead seemingly urged Democrats to brawl with Republicans. "It is time for us, as Democrats, to be as tough as they are, to be as dedicated as they are, to be as committed as they are," Holder told a crowd of campaign volunteers and candidates. "Michelle always says -- I love her; she and my wife are like, really tight, which always scares me and Barack -- but Michelle always says, 'When they go low, we go high.' No. When they go low, we kick 'em."

After raucous applause, Holder, who served in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2015, added: "That's what this new Democratic Party is about." Holder clarified later: "When I say 'kick 'em,' I don't mean do anything inappropriate, don't do anything illegal. But we've got to be tough."

MICHAEL'S DEADLY WRATH: Hurricane Michael weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday as it hovered over south-central Georgia, the National Hurricane Center said ... The powerful storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and ripped through the Florida Panhandle with 155 mph winds and 12-foot waves that left a trail of destruction in its wake. Rick Reichmuth, FOX News' chief meteorologist, said Michael was the fourth most powerful storm to ever make landfall in the U.S. in terms of wind, and the third most powerful in terms of pressure, at 919 mb. The storm has killed at least two people in Florida, including one child, according to reports. An unidentified man was killed by a fallen tree in the Panhandle, while a child was killed in Seminole County.

Post-Hurricane Michael health risks to watch out for

AFTER THE FALL: Equity futures are pointing to more pain for investors come Thursday morning, the day after Wall Street slumped on a heavy selling of technology and internet stocks ... Dow Jones futures were falling by 0.9 percent. The S&P 500 was dropping by 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was down by 0.6 percent. Asian markets were broadly lower. Japan's benchmark fell by an unusually wide margin of 3.9 percent and China's main index lost 4.3 percent. Markets in Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia and Southeast Asia recorded similar declines. U.S. stocks plunged Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average recording its largest single-day point drop since February. Big tech stocks helped fuel the selling as investors weigh the threat of rising U.S. treasury yields and global trade spats.

The Dow tumbled 831.83 points, or 3.15 percent, to 25,598.74. The S&P 500 fell 94.66 points, about 3.3 percent, to 2,786.26. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 315.97 points, or 4.08 percent, to 7,422.05 - a three-month low. The losses were widespread, and stocks that have been the biggest winners on the market suffered steep declines. Apple and Amazon, the two most valuable companies in the S&P 500, each had their worst day in two and a half years.

ELECTION DAY BOMB PLOT THWARTED: Federal officials have charged a New York man with manufacturing an explosive device, saying he planned to set off a 200-pound bomb at the National Mall in Washington on Election Day, killing himself and possibly many others ... Paul Rosenfeld, 56, was arrested on Tuesday after the Department of Justice was tipped off by an unidentified person in Pennsylvania who claimed Rosenfeld sent text messages and letters stating that he “planned to build an explosive device” that would go off Nov. 6 as a way to “draw attention to his political belief in ‘sortation.’” (Sortation is an ancient Greek method of randomly selecting government officials.)



