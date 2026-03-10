Florida woman allegedly stabs 76-year-old veteran roommate to death, flees in his truck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida woman, with one cockeyed eyebrow, confessed to stabbing her 76-year-old veteran roommate before allegedly covering his body with a tarp, stealing his truck and ditching the scene.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Shannon R. Giblin was charged with second-degree murder as well as grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Authorities say that the 48-year-old got into a heated argument with her new roommate, identified as Paul De Wayne Bradley, 76, and stabbed him to death in their Punta Gorda, Florida home on Sunday, March 8.

Authorities said that they were alerted to the scene after receiving a call for a person not breathing.

Upon arrival, deputies located Bradley dead and "beyond help," police said.

Giblin was tracked down with Bradley’s truck in nearby Sarasota County, and taken in for questioning. She allegedly confessed to the alleged murder, the release said.

"I want to recognize my Major Crimes detectives who worked this case through the night and identified the suspect quickly," Sheriff Bill Prummell said. "They truly show a dedication to their craft and the results are irrefutable.

Giblin is currently in custody at the Sarasota County Jail where she is being held with bond while awaiting extradition.

The investigation shook residents in the quiet area, where neighbors say Bradley was a community fixture. They shared with WINK News that Giblin had recently moved in to assist the elderly veteran.

Neighbor Jody Scharping told the local outlet that Bradley was a kind and generous man.

"He was a veteran. He went through wars and came back. He survived a heart attack not long ago, and then this is what takes his life. Nobody deserves that," Scharping said.

She said Bradley even mentored her son at one point.

"He came over one day to talk to me about my son because he was mentoring him for a while, and he was in his underwear on his scooter. It reminded me of my dad — just that old veteran who wouldn’t hurt anybody."

In a statement to WINK News, Giblin's family identified her as a friend, mother, and grandmother.

"First and foremost, to the Bradley family, Paul's friends, all his loved ones and anyone else affected by this horrible, bereaving event: Our hearts are deeply saddened by this inconceivable tragedy and the utter grief you most certainly must have been stricken with, by what is such an inconsolable loss. We can only imagine the pain you're feeling."

"We will in no way attempt to deflect blame or responsibility for this crime away from the accused, who is a daughter, a sister, a mother and grandmother to those of us who are her family. This is something she will deal with, and the repercussions of it, every day, and eventually, before Our Lord God."

